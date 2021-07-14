Ensure Strict Enforcement Of COVID Norms: MHA To States/UTs

In wake of the never-ending corona battle, the Union home ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory to states/UTs over “blatant violations of Covid norms” and directed to hold officers personally responsible for strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour.

The ministry said that lately blatant violations of COVID norms have been observed in several parts of the country, especially in hill stations, after the gradual reopening of activities.

“Massive crowds are thronging the marketplaces, violating norms of social distancing. Consequently, increase in ‘R’ factor (reproduction number) in some states is a matter of concern,” it said in its advisory.

“Consequently, an increase in the ‘R’ factor (reproduction number) in some of the states is a matter of concern. Any increase in the ‘R’ factor above 1.0 is an indicator of the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, it is important that the authorities concerned are made responsible for ensuring Covid-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in all crowded places such as shops, malls, markets, restaurants, railway stations, and other hotspots,” it added.

The ministry also warned that restrictions will be imposed in states/UTs where COVID norms are not maintained.

There should be a continuous focus on the fivefold strategy for effective management of Covid-19 test, track, treat, vaccination, and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour, the ministry said.

