Ensure Timely Completion Of Nagaland Road Projects: DoNER Minister To Govt

Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) of India G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday visited Nagaland and inaugurated the construction and widening of road from National Highway 29 connecting Sovima village with Thahekhu village in Dimapur.

The project is funded by the Ministry of DoNER under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme towards the development of infrastructure connectivity in the northeastern region.

The minister asked the concerned officials to complete the National Highway 29 from Dimapur to Kohima at the earliest.

“This road will be the game changer for Nagaland,” he stated, adding the road is very important for Dimapur city as it would ease traffic congestion in the city’s main road and improve social and trade relations between different areas.

The minister also laid the foundation for the “In-service Teachers Training Cum Examination Centre with Residential facilities” at Nagaland today.

“This will ensure in strengthening educational infrastructure in the state and better training facilities for our Gurus,” the minister tweeted.

He also paid homage to the brave Indian soldiers who were martyred during the World War 2 at the Kohima War Cemetery in Kohima and visited traditional huts there.

“These huts are incredibly beautiful, and indigenously built that reflect the rich culture and heritage of Nagaland,” the minister tweeted.

The minister also tasted the locally grown fresh fruits like Guava in the market of organic fruits and vegetables.