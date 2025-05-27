11 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn't Know Belonged to Royal Families

Kiran Rao hails from the royal family of Nizam, Hyderabad. Her paternal grandfather, J. Rameshwar Rao, was the Raja of Wanaparthy.
Born Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan, Irrfan dropped his royal title out of modesty. His mother belonged to the Tonk Hakim family, and his father was a respected zamindar in Rajasthan. Royal blood flowed quietly in this legendary actor.
Aditi Rao Hydari is a blend of two royal lineages. She is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari, former Prime Minister of Hyderabad, and also the great-niece of Saleh Hydari, the last British-appointed Governor of Assam.
Sagarika Ghatge comes from the royal family of Kagal. Her grandmother, Sita Raje Ghatge, was the daughter of Tukojirao Holkar III of Indore—linking her to the Holkar dynasty.
Parveen Babi descended from the Babi dynasty of Junagadh. Her father, Vali Mohammed Khan Babi, served the Nawab of Junagadh, and their tribe of Pashtun Pathans had deep roots in Gujarat.
Manisha Koirala belongs to Nepal's royal family. Her father was a cabinet minister, and her grandfather and uncles were former Prime Ministers of Nepal, making her royalty in every sense.
Bhagyashree hails from the royal Patwardhan family of Sangli, Maharashtra. Her father, Maharaja Vijaysinh Raje Patwardhan, is the current Raja of Sangli.
Saif Ali Khan is the 10th Nawab of Pataudi. His father Mansoor Ali Khan and grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan were cricketers and Nawabs, while his grandmother Sajida Sultan was the Begum of Bhopal.
Naseeruddin Shah’s royal lineage traces back to Jan-Fishan Khan, an Afghan warlord who became the Nawab of Sardhana. The Shah family carries a legacy of valor and aristocracy.
Sonal Chauhan belongs to the royal Rajput family of Manipuri in Uttar Pradesh. Her graceful screen presence reflects her royal upbringing.
Raima Sen are granddaughters of King Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda. Their great-grandmother was Indira Raje, the Princess of Cooch Behar. Royalty runs deep in this glamorous family.