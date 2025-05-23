5 Must-Watch Thrillers on JioHotstar Before Criminal Justice 4 Drops

The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur faces Anil Kapoor in this slick thriller about espionage and arms dealing. A Hindi remake of the British hit, streaming on JioHotstar.

Rudra – The Edge of Darkness

Ajay Devgn’s digital debut as DCP Rudra in this dark, psychological crime thriller set in Mumbai. Inspired by the British show Luther.

Asur

Blending forensic science with mythology, Asur stars Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti as they chase a killer who believes he’s the asura Kali.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

A fierce drug cartel run by a matriarch and her daughters-in-law. Dimple Kapadia leads this bold twist on the saas-bahu genre.

Hostages

A surgeon’s family is taken hostage the night before a critical surgery. Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra star in this intense hostage drama.

Criminal Justice 4

Pankaj Tripathi returns in Criminal Justice 4, streaming May 29 on JioHotstar. A gripping legal drama with a stellar cast and intense courtroom battles.