5 Must-Watch Thrillers on JioHotstar Before Criminal Justice 4 Drops

Aditya Roy Kapur faces Anil Kapoor in this slick thriller about espionage and arms dealing. A Hindi remake of the British hit, streaming on JioHotstar.
Ajay Devgn’s digital debut as DCP Rudra in this dark, psychological crime thriller set in Mumbai. Inspired by the British show Luther.
Blending forensic science with mythology, Asur stars Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti as they chase a killer who believes he’s the asura Kali.
A fierce drug cartel run by a matriarch and her daughters-in-law. Dimple Kapadia leads this bold twist on the saas-bahu genre.
A surgeon’s family is taken hostage the night before a critical surgery. Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra star in this intense hostage drama.
Pankaj Tripathi returns in Criminal Justice 4, streaming May 29 on JioHotstar. A gripping legal drama with a stellar cast and intense courtroom battles.