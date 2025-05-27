7 Must-Watch SRK & Juhi Chawla Movies You’ll Love

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | IMDb: 5.5/10 Where to Watch: YouTube, Netflix, Google Play, Apple TV Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla star in this action-thriller where an ACP uncovers a conspiracy while raising his late friend’s kids.
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical | IMDb: 6.1/10 Where to Watch: YouTube, Netflix, Google Play, Apple TV A romantic comedy where rival journalists Juhi and SRK fall in love while exposing media and political corruption.
Genre: Action, Crime, Comedy | IMDb: 5.5/10 Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV SRK plays dual roles in this chaotic comedy-thriller, with Juhi caught between a sweet chef and his criminal lookalike.
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | IMDb: 5.4/10 Where to Watch: YouTube, Netflix, Google Play, Apple TV SRK plays a gangster in love with childhood friend Juhi Chawla in this gritty tale of love, reform, and redemption.
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical | IMDb: 6.7/10 Where to Watch: YouTube, SonyLIV A romantic comedy where SRK must choose between ambition and true love as he falls for his boss’s crush, played by Juhi.
Genre: Action, Drama, Romance | IMDb: 7.6/10 Where to Watch: YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video An iconic thriller with SRK as an obsessed lover stalking Juhi Chawla, turning love into a chilling obsession.
Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romance | IMDb: 6.7/10 Where to Watch: YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video SRK plays an ambitious engineer who falls for Juhi Chawla in this heartwarming rags-to-riches romantic drama.