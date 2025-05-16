8 Bollywood stars who received X, Y, Z+ Security: Full List Revealed

Security: Y+ (Maharashtra Government) Why: Faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai Police’s threat assessment led to enhanced protection, with additional officers deployed around the star.
Security: Y+ (Maharashtra Government) Why: After receiving death threats following his blockbusters Pathan and Jawan, SRK was assigned 11 security personnel (including six in an escort vehicle) on a rotating basis. He covers their cost personally.
Security: X (Mumbai Police) Why: Upgraded from Y to X category last year after the veteran actor received death threats. Prior to that, he had only general police protection.
Security: Y-Plus (Union Ministry of Home Affairs) Why: In 2020, after clashing with political leaders over her Sushant Singh Rajput comments, Kangana was targeted by Shiv Sena and NCP, prompting central-level security cover.
Security: X+ (Union Ministry of Home Affairs) Why: Following death threats over his role in the controversial film The Kashmir Files, Kher was granted the highest “X Plus” category protection.
Security: (State-level protection) Why: After extortion calls linked to his controversial film PK, Mr. Perfectionist was placed under police watch to counter gangster threats.
Security: X (Maharashtra Government) Why: Threats against the star led to deployment of three officers in shifts to safeguard him during public outings.
Security: Y (Union Ministry of Home Affairs) Why: As director of The Kashmir Files, which spotlighted the Kashmiri Hindu exodus, he received Y-category cover. Agnihotri has remarked this is “the price of truth."