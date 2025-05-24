Actor Mukul Dev No More: Son of Sardaar 2 Becomes His Last Film

Actor Mukul Dev Dies at 54

Mukul Dev, known for his roles across Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films, passed away. Cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Vindu Dara Singh Pays Tribute

“Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev! Son of Sardaar 2 will be your swansong.” – Vindu Dara Singh

Manoj Bajpayee & Others Mourn

“Gone too soon… You were a brother in spirit. Om Shanti.” – Manoj Bajpayee

A 25+ Year Legacy in Acting

Debut: Dastak (1996) with Sushmita Sen TV Debut: Mumkin (1996) Also known for: Yamla Pagla Deewana, Jai Ho, R... Rajkumar

Acted in 7+ Languages

Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam – Mukul Dev was a true pan-Indian star.

An Aviator Turned Actor

Graduate of St. Columba’s School Holds an Aeronautics Certificate from IGIA, Raebareli

A Legacy Remembered

From television to the big screen, Mukul Dev carved a space of his own. His journey will inspire generations. Rest in Peace.