Actor Mukul Dev No More: Son of Sardaar 2 Becomes His Last Film

Mukul Dev, known for his roles across Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films, passed away. Cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
“Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev! Son of Sardaar 2 will be your swansong.” – Vindu Dara Singh
“Gone too soon… You were a brother in spirit. Om Shanti.” – Manoj Bajpayee
Debut: Dastak (1996) with Sushmita Sen TV Debut: Mumkin (1996) Also known for: Yamla Pagla Deewana, Jai Ho, R... Rajkumar
Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam – Mukul Dev was a true pan-Indian star.
Graduate of St. Columba’s School Holds an Aeronautics Certificate from IGIA, Raebareli
From television to the big screen, Mukul Dev carved a space of his own. His journey will inspire generations. Rest in Peace.