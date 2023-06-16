Adipurush OTT Release: When and Where to watch Adipurush Movie online?

Adipurush OTT Release: The highly anticipated film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is all set for its theatrical release on June 16, 2023. It is poised to make a grand entry into the world of cinema with its theatrical release. While fans eagerly await its arrival on OTT platforms, the digital rights secured by Amazon Prime Video promise an exciting streaming experience. With a star-studded cast featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdutt Nage, this cinematic masterpiece brings the classic Ramayana story to life. The movie has already garnered immense attention and excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Amazon Prime has secured the film's digital and satellite rights by paying Rs.250 crores to the makers. This means that fans will be able to enjoy the epic on the popular OTT platform after an eight-week period from its theatrical premiere. The exact details of Adipurush's OTT release, such as the streaming date and availability, are yet to be officially announced. However, it has been tentatively scheduled for September 16, 2023. Fans are advised to stay tuned for further updates and announcements from the creators regarding the film's digital release.

Adipurush, with its colossal budget of Rs 500 crores, stands as one of the most expensive movies ever made in India. The film's production values and scale are expected to be nothing short of spectacular, further adding to the anticipation surrounding its release. The movie will be released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. This wide language release aims to cater to a diverse audience, enabling people across different regions to enjoy the film in their preferred language.