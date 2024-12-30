Alpha OTT Release Date, Platform, and Everything You Need to Know

"Alpha" is a much-anticipated action-thriller movie from the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie is making headlines as the first female-led spy film in this celebrated franchise. With Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, "Alpha" promises a mix of breathtaking action, gripping drama, and strong characters. Scheduled for a grand theatrical release on December 25, 2025, the film is a new milestone in Indian cinema.
Here is everything you need to know about Alpha, including its OTT release, cast, plot, and more!
All You Need to Know
-
Format: Movie
-
Genre: Action, Thriller
-
Language: Hindi
-
Director: Shiv Rawail
-
Production House: Yash Raj Films
-
Theatrical Release Date: December 25, 2025
-
OTT Platform: To Be Announced
-
OTT Release Date: To Be Announced
Alpha Cast and Crew
The movie features a stellar cast and a talented team behind the scenes:
Cast:
-
Alia Bhatt as a skilled undercover agent on a dangerous mission.
-
Sharvari as her equally talented partner.
-
Bobby Deol as a ruthless antagonist.
-
Anil Kapoor in a pivotal supporting role.
Crew:
-
Director: Shiv Rawail
-
Producer: Aditya Chopra
-
Music Composer: Yet to be announced
The combination of a talented cast and experienced crew ensures "Alpha" is a high-quality production packed with suspense and thrills.
Plot Overview
"Alpha" takes viewers into the exciting and risky world of espionage. The movie follows two female spies, played by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, as they embark on a high-stakes mission to protect national security. Their journey is full of challenges, betrayal, and action-packed moments.
Through the eyes of these powerful characters, "Alpha" explores themes of bravery, trust, and resilience. The narrative also emphasizes the importance of teamwork and women empowerment, making it a standout entry in the action-thriller genre.
Alpha OTT Release Date and Platform
Although the movie will have a grand theatrical release on December 25, 2025, the details about its OTT platform and release date are yet to be announced.
Given Yash Raj Films’ track record, "Alpha" is likely to be streamed on a major OTT platform like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix a few months after its theatrical run. Fans should stay tuned for updates!
Where to Watch Alpha
-
Theatrical Release: Catch the movie in cinemas on December 25, 2025.
-
OTT Streaming: Expected in mid-2026, on a leading OTT platform (details awaited).
Production Details
-
Budget: Estimated ₹250 crores
-
Filming Locations: International and Indian cities to depict the global spy narrative
-
Music: Composed by a renowned artist (details awaited)
The film promises larger-than-life visuals, top-notch action sequences, and a gripping background score.
Alpha Trailer
The official trailer for "Alpha" is expected to release in mid-2025, closer to the movie's release date. Fans can expect an adrenaline-pumping glimpse of the movie’s action and story.
The songs and background score, which are always a highlight in Yash Raj Films, will likely include a mix of thrilling and emotional tracks.
Why Watch Alpha?
"Alpha" is not just another spy movie. It stands out for several reasons:
-
First female-led spy movie in the YRF Spy Universe.
-
Action-packed sequences and a gripping storyline.
-
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's performances, bringing a fresh perspective to espionage.
-
Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for crafting intense thrillers.
-
A mix of entertainment and empowerment, making it suitable for all audiences.
If you love action-thrillers, "Alpha" is a must-watch!
Conclusion
"Alpha" is set to redefine the action-thriller genre in Bollywood. With its powerful female leads, high-quality production, and thrilling story, the movie is a perfect addition to the YRF Spy Universe. Whether you watch it in cinemas or wait for the OTT release, "Alpha" promises to be a memorable cinematic experience. Mark your calendars for December 25, 2025, and get ready for an unforgettable journey!