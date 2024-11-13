Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date, Platform and More

The thrilling horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, is one of 2024’s most highly anticipated films. Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, this latest installment promises more scares, laughs, and mystery, as Rooh Baba (Aaryan) faces off against a haunted mansion in Kolkata, where two ghosts claim to be Manjulika. Fans are eagerly awaiting when they can stream this exciting movie from home after its successful theatrical run.
All You Need to Know
Format: Movie
Genre: Horror, Comedy, Thriller
Director: Anees Bazmee
Production Houses: T-Series, Cine1 Studios
OTT Platform: Netflix (expected)
Theatrical Release Date: November 1, 2024
OTT Release Date: Likely January 2025 (awaiting official confirmation)
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Cast
The star-studded cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 includes:
Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba
Vidya Balan as Avni Chaturvedi
Madhuri Dixit (new addition)
Triptii Dimri
Vijay Raaz
Rajpal Yadav (returning)
Sanjay Mishra
Manoj Joshi
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date and Time
Released in theaters on November 1, 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has drawn audiences with its mix of horror, comedy, and suspense. While an exact OTT release date is yet to be officially announced, Netflix has reportedly secured the streaming rights for the film. Based on recent Bollywood release patterns, the movie is anticipated to premiere on Netflix approximately 6-8 weeks after its theatrical debut, likely around January 2025. This timeframe, however, may vary based on box office performance and viewer demand.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Plot: What to Expect
In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan) finds himself investigating a haunted mansion in Kolkata. The twist? Two spirits appear, both claiming to be Manjulika, forcing him to solve a deadly riddle. The film combines elements of suspense, comedy, and supernatural horror, staying true to the beloved mix that fans loved in the earlier films. With new faces like Madhuri Dixit and the return of familiar characters, fans can expect more hilarious moments and spine-chilling suspense.
Where to Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?
After its successful run in theaters, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be available on Netflix as per the report. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the movie, and fans can expect the film to hit the platform around January 2025. While an official streaming date is yet to be confirmed, viewers should mark their calendars for early 2025.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Production Team
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brings together a creative team that delivers stunning visuals and thrills. The production houses behind the film include T-Series and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Productions, ensuring high production values and an engaging storyline. Known for his ability to blend humor with horror, Bazmee’s direction promises a compelling cinematic experience.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer
Conclusion
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to be one of the biggest horror-comedies of 2024, delivering laughs, thrills, and twists that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With Kartik Aaryan leading the charge and a talented cast, this film promises to be a major hit on both the big screen and your favorite streaming platform.
FAQs
When will Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release on OTT?
The OTT release is expected in January 2025, though the exact date is still to be confirmed.
Where can I watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 online?
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be available for streaming on Netflix.
Who is in the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?
The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and others.