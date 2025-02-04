Deva: Shahid Kapoor’s Action Thriller Set for OTT Release

Deva is an action-packed thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The film showcases him as a fearless and rebellious cop investigating a high-profile case that unravels shocking truths. With high-octane action sequences, a gripping narrative, and a powerful star cast, Deva has become one of the most anticipated films of 2025.

All You Need to Know

• Format: Feature Film

• Genre: Action Thriller

• Language: Hindi

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• OTT Release Date: Expected April 2025 (Tentative)

• Theatrical Release Date: January 31, 2025

Deva Cast and Crew

Main Cast

• Shahid Kapoor as Dev Ambre (Lead Role, Police Officer)

• Pooja Hegde as Diya

• Pavail Gulati

• Pravessh Rana

• Kubbra Sait

Supporting Cast

• Girish Kulkarni

• Talented ensemble cast bringing depth to the storyline

Crew

• Director: Rosshan Andrrews

• Producers: Siddharth Roy Kapur (Roy Kapur Films), Umesh KR Bansal (Zee Studios)

• Writers: Rosshan Andrrews & Team

Plot Overview

Deva follows the story of Dev Ambre, a sharp yet defiant police officer who gets entangled in a complex criminal conspiracy. As he digs deeper into a high-profile investigation, he finds himself caught in a web of deception, power struggles, and brutal action.

The movie explores intense chase sequences, gripping fights, and a nail-biting suspense that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

OTT Release Date and Platform

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• OTT Release Date: Expected April 2025 (Following the standard 8-week window after theatrical release)

Since most Bollywood films follow a two-month gap before streaming online, Deva is expected to premiere on Netflix around April 2025, after its box office run.

Where to Watch Deva?

• Streaming Platform: Netflix (Subscription required)

• TV Premiere: No official confirmation yet regarding a television release.

For those looking to watch Deva for free, Netflix occasionally offers free trials and bundled subscriptions through telecom providers.

Production Details

• High-Octane Action: The film boasts explosive fight sequences, chase scenes, and dynamic action set pieces.

• Crime Thriller Narrative: A compelling storyline packed with suspense, twists, and mind games.

• Shahid Kapoor’s Power-Packed Performance: Returning to an action-packed role, Shahid Kapoor delivers a powerful and intense performance.

Box Office Performance

• Opening Weekend Collection: ₹18-20 Crore (Projected)

• Total Collection (Estimates): ₹60-80 Crore

• Budget: ₹50 Crore

• Critical Reception: Early reviews highlight Shahid Kapoor’s action avatar, gripping screenplay, and engaging direction.

With strong buzz and high expectations, Deva is expected to perform well at the box office, fueled by Shahid Kapoor’s star power and action-packed content.

Why Watch Deva?

• Intense Crime Thriller: A fast-paced, engaging storyline that keeps you hooked.

• Shahid Kapoor’s Massy Avatar: His powerful performance and action-packed presence steal the show.

• Edge-of-the-Seat Action: Packed with gunfights, chase sequences, and combat scenes.

• Stellar Supporting Cast: Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait, and more bring depth to the film.

Conclusion

Deva is a thrilling rollercoaster of action, crime, and suspense, making it a must-watch for action lovers. With high-stakes drama, gripping storytelling, and Shahid Kapoor’s intense performance, Deva is set to be one of the biggest action thrillers of 2025.

Stay tuned! Deva will soon be available for streaming on Netflix in April 2025.