Fateh: Sonu Sood’s Action Thriller Set for OTT Release

Fateh is an action-packed thriller directed by Sonu Sood, who also stars in the lead role. Inspired by high-intensity action films like John Wick, the movie follows a gripping storyline centered around cybercrime and national security threats. With intense action sequences, a stellar cast, and an engaging plot, Fateh has been generating buzz since its theatrical release.

All You Need to Know

• Format: Feature Film

• Genre: Action Thriller

• Language: Hindi

• OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

• OTT Release Date: Expected April 2025 (Tentative)

• Theatrical Release Date: January 10, 2025

Fateh Cast and Crew

Main Cast

• Sonu Sood as Fateh (Lead Role)

• Jacqueline Fernandez

• Naseeruddin Shah

• Vijay Raaz

• Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Supporting Cast

• Additional roles played by talented actors adding depth to the storyline.

Crew

• Director: Sonu Sood

• Producers: Sonali Sood (Shakti Sagar Productions), Umesh KR Bansal (Zee Studios), Ajay Dhama (Co-Producer)

• Writers: Sonu Sood (Co-writer), along with a dedicated team

Plot Overview

Fateh follows the story of a former special ops officer who finds himself entangled in a nationwide cybercrime conspiracy. As he battles a powerful criminal syndicate planning to exploit the country’s digital infrastructure, Fateh must use his combat skills and intelligence to bring them down.

The movie delivers a gritty, action-packed narrative, with Sonu Sood portraying a relentless warrior taking on a high-stakes mission to protect the nation from cyber threats.

OTT Release Date and Platform

• OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

• OTT Release Date: Expected April 2025 (Around 90 days after the theatrical release)

Since most theatrical movies land on OTT within 3 months, fans can anticipate Fateh to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in April 2025, depending on its box office performance.

Where to Watch Fateh?

• Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required)

• TV Premiere: No official confirmation yet regarding a television release.

For those looking to watch Fateh for free, Disney+ Hotstar often offers a 1-month free trial for new users. Here’s how you can access it:

1. Download the Disney+ Hotstar app from the Play Store/App Store.

2. Sign up using your email and phone number.

3. Avail of the 1-month free trial (if eligible).

4. Search for Fateh and start streaming.

Production Details

• High-Octane Action: The movie is packed with stylized fight sequences, blending martial arts, gunplay, and hand-to-hand combat.

• Cybercrime Thriller: A unique storyline revolving around the dangers of cyber warfare and national security.

• Stellar Cast: With actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Raaz, Fateh boasts top-notch performances.

Box Office Performance

• Opening Weekend Collection: ₹12 Crore

• Total Collection (As of Second Weekend): ₹20 Crore

• Budget: ₹25 Crore

• Critical Reception: The film has received mixed-to-positive reviews, praised for its action and performances.

Despite being a mid-budget action film, Fateh has managed to hold steady at the box office, particularly due to word-of-mouth and Sonu Sood’s fan following.

Why Watch Fateh?

• Action-Packed Storyline: Intense fight sequences and high-stakes drama keep viewers hooked.

• Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut: A personal passion project of the actor-turned-director.

• Cybercrime Angle: A fresh and gripping take on modern digital threats.

• Stellar Supporting Cast: Veteran actors deliver powerful performances.

Conclusion

Fateh is not just another action film—it’s a thrilling ride through the world of cybercrime and vengeance. With power-packed performances, breathtaking action, and a gripping storyline, it’s a must-watch for action lovers.