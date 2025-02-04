Fateh: Sonu Sood’s Action Thriller Set for OTT Release

Fateh is an action-packed thriller directed by Sonu Sood, who also stars in the lead role. Inspired by high-intensity action films like John Wick, the movie follows a gripping storyline centered around cybercrime and national security threats. With intense action sequences, a stellar cast, and an engaging plot, Fateh has been generating buzz since its theatrical release.
All You Need to Know
• Format: Feature Film
• Genre: Action Thriller
• Language: Hindi
• OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
• OTT Release Date: Expected April 2025 (Tentative)
• Theatrical Release Date: January 10, 2025
Fateh Cast and Crew
Main Cast
• Sonu Sood as Fateh (Lead Role)
• Jacqueline Fernandez
• Naseeruddin Shah
• Vijay Raaz
• Dibyendu Bhattacharya
Supporting Cast
• Additional roles played by talented actors adding depth to the storyline.
Crew
• Director: Sonu Sood
• Producers: Sonali Sood (Shakti Sagar Productions), Umesh KR Bansal (Zee Studios), Ajay Dhama (Co-Producer)
• Writers: Sonu Sood (Co-writer), along with a dedicated team
Plot Overview
Fateh follows the story of a former special ops officer who finds himself entangled in a nationwide cybercrime conspiracy. As he battles a powerful criminal syndicate planning to exploit the country’s digital infrastructure, Fateh must use his combat skills and intelligence to bring them down.
The movie delivers a gritty, action-packed narrative, with Sonu Sood portraying a relentless warrior taking on a high-stakes mission to protect the nation from cyber threats.
OTT Release Date and Platform
• OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
• OTT Release Date: Expected April 2025 (Around 90 days after the theatrical release)
Since most theatrical movies land on OTT within 3 months, fans can anticipate Fateh to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in April 2025, depending on its box office performance.
Where to Watch Fateh?
• Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required)
• TV Premiere: No official confirmation yet regarding a television release.
For those looking to watch Fateh for free, Disney+ Hotstar often offers a 1-month free trial for new users. Here’s how you can access it:
1. Download the Disney+ Hotstar app from the Play Store/App Store.
2. Sign up using your email and phone number.
3. Avail of the 1-month free trial (if eligible).
4. Search for Fateh and start streaming.
Production Details
• High-Octane Action: The movie is packed with stylized fight sequences, blending martial arts, gunplay, and hand-to-hand combat.
• Cybercrime Thriller: A unique storyline revolving around the dangers of cyber warfare and national security.
• Stellar Cast: With actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Raaz, Fateh boasts top-notch performances.
Box Office Performance
• Opening Weekend Collection: ₹12 Crore
• Total Collection (As of Second Weekend): ₹20 Crore
• Budget: ₹25 Crore
• Critical Reception: The film has received mixed-to-positive reviews, praised for its action and performances.
Despite being a mid-budget action film, Fateh has managed to hold steady at the box office, particularly due to word-of-mouth and Sonu Sood’s fan following.
Why Watch Fateh?
• Action-Packed Storyline: Intense fight sequences and high-stakes drama keep viewers hooked.
• Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut: A personal passion project of the actor-turned-director.
• Cybercrime Angle: A fresh and gripping take on modern digital threats.
• Stellar Supporting Cast: Veteran actors deliver powerful performances.
Conclusion
Fateh is not just another action film—it’s a thrilling ride through the world of cybercrime and vengeance. With power-packed performances, breathtaking action, and a gripping storyline, it’s a must-watch for action lovers.