Filmmakers and Musicians Discuss Passion and Success at The Conclave 2024

Further, the moderator asked Dominic Sangma about to elaborate on the challenges he faced in his journey from Meghalaya to the international stage.

Sangma said, “I come from a very small village in Ri Bhoi. When I am being asked about my journey, my answers keep changing. I keep experiencing with life. I used to create stories in my mind when I was child itself. I think this is one of the seeds in filmmaking. My dream was to go to Bombay and make films. But then after getting exposure to the great masters and filmmakers, I realized that I need to go back home, make films and take it to the world. This is how my journey began.”

Sangma also highlighted that there are many challenges including getting all necessary equipments, good actors and trained technicians.

“But now I don’t see them as a challenge anymore because the way we navigate through these is really important,” he added.