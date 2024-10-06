Filmmakers and Musicians Discuss Passion and Success at The Conclave 2024

The concluding session of The Conclave 2024 organized by the Pratidin Media Group witnessed discussions on the intricacies of the entertainment industry. The panelists were filmmakers and musicians who weighed in on the eternal debate of art vis-à-vis business, highlighting that one's true passion towards an art form will always succeed.
The moderator for the session titled “Vision, passion and creativity - what is required to Reach Out to the Global Audience” was Nitumoni Saikia, the Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time. The panelists for the session were musician Joi Barua; renowned filmmaker from Meghalaya, Dominic Sangma; award-winning filmmaker from Assam Utpal Borpujari; and musician and guitarist Kalyan Baruah.
At the beginning of the session, Nitumoni Saikia inquired Utpal Borpujari about how he would introduce himself. He asked, “You are a film critic and a filmmaker. I would like to ask you if Utpal Borpujari today likes to provide which introduction. Does being a film critic hamper your creations in filmmaking?”
Borpujari stated that he now identifies solely as a filmmaker, as he believes holding two professional identities is ethically conflicting. He stated, "I will now introduce myself as a filmmaker, having left film criticism and journalism behind years ago. It would be ethically wrong to claim both identities. Furthermore, the influence from the people I've encountered in these fields throughout the years will undoubtedly impact how I approach filmmaking. That influence is subconscious but ever-present, and I view it in a positive light."
Next, Nitumoni Saikia asked Joi Barua the significance of passion and creativity to a global audience. Barua firmly stated that passion was more important.
“Personally, I think it is passion. However, to achieve a global vision, having a clear vision is essential,” he said.
The musician elaborated on the delicate balance between hobby and profession and said, “This is the most critical aspect, balancing passion and profession. There’s always a tug-of-war between the two. You should listen to the voice of reason without giving up your heart.”
Regarding whether the combination of passion and profession gives rise to unique creations, Joi Barua hinted that such a fusion often leads to innovative outcomes, emphasizing the unique importance of that blend.
When Nitumoni Saikia asked which identity he prefers, given that he is often labeled as a pop or rock singer, Barua responded that people are free to call him whatever they wish. "People often say my songs have a rock base, and personally, I do love rock," he said. "However, there are certain aspects of my music that the people of Assam might not be fully exposed to, which leads to this perception of me."
Further, the moderator asked Dominic Sangma about to elaborate on the challenges he faced in his journey from Meghalaya to the international stage.
Sangma said, “I come from a very small village in Ri Bhoi. When I am being asked about my journey, my answers keep changing. I keep experiencing with life. I used to create stories in my mind when I was child itself. I think this is one of the seeds in filmmaking. My dream was to go to Bombay and make films. But then after getting exposure to the great masters and filmmakers, I realized that I need to go back home, make films and take it to the world. This is how my journey began.”
Sangma also highlighted that there are many challenges including getting all necessary equipments, good actors and trained technicians.
“But now I don’t see them as a challenge anymore because the way we navigate through these is really important,” he added.
Moving on, Nitumoni Saikia asked Kalyan Baruah about his experience and journey. To this Kalyan Baruah said, “The journey never ends for a musician or an artist. Every day I learn something new. Passion is the main thing that drives you and everything else follows. My passion drove me to Bombay. Music does not have any language. Passion is universal. I will keep continuing my work.”
“When you start something new, there's always doubt about whether you can make a living from it. I, too, worked in a company and prepared for competitive exams at one point. But once I fully committed to music, I was able to dedicate all my time to it. These experiences and transitions often lead to creating something meaningful and interesting,” he reflected.
The musician also pointed out that focusing on money or business while creating a work is not a true creation.
Barua remarked, “If you're constantly thinking about the notes in your wallet, you'll miss the notes on your guitar.”
Filmmaker Utpal Borpujari added to this perspective, stating, "Some films will naturally find their own market, but there are others that filmmakers create purely out of personal passion." He emphasized that while certain projects may align with commercial success, many are driven by the filmmaker’s creative vision and passion, regardless of market expectations.
Furthermore, Joi Barua was asked to elaborate on ‘Mongeet’ and the way the global audience is connected to this.
He stated, “Why does an artist create? Some artists find it difficult to articulate their thoughts, so they express themselves through art or music. People often don't understand how an artist comes to be. Today, the global is local; the platform belongs to you. It's up to you to decide whether to think on a universal scale.”
Finally, Dominic Sangma elaborated on the vision of the future and said, “The more rooted your stories are, it will become more global, I never expected my film to be released in 150 theatres all over France. But I was sincere about where I came from. I wanted to contribute to the cinematic language of the world. I think now in the Northeast there are lot of filmmakers that are telling stories that belong to the land. The fear is that we end up copying. But we forget that we need to value what we have.”