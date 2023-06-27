'Ginti' (The Countdown) captivates audiences worldwide

In a heartwarming news, composer and singer Joydeep Goswami, originally from Assam makes an impressive debut as a film producer with the Hindi movie 'Ginti' (The Countdown), which has been captivating critics and audiences from all over at the international film festival circuit.

This new psychological horror thriller film was selected for screening at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and most recently, at the esteemed Lift-Off Film Festival 2023.

The movie has been well-received by the critics for its unique storyline, distinct directorial treatment and powerful performances. The gripping thriller delves into the mind of a schizophrenic contract killer, who is haunted by the memories of the past and those he has killed, and the demons that he must confront while living in a jungle hideout. Produced under the banner of JD Motion Pictures, 'Ginti' (The Countdown) is directed by M Durga Prasad.

The Mumbai-based singer-composer Joydeep Goswami, popularly known as JD in the circles, started his career some ten years back with the album 'Daastan', which was released by Times Music. Jee Bhar Gaya, his first music video from the album, was released worldwide by the channel partner MTV Indies (Viacom 18), and later on, it was also re-released by Times Music.

Soon after, he got associated with one of the biggest music labels of India, T-Series, which released his extremely popular single Sun Le bekhabar, which turned out to be a turning point in his career as he stepped into production, setting up his own movie production house JD Motion Pictures.

The idea for his debut feature film 'Ginti' (The Countdown) arose after a chance meeting with M Durga Prasad with whom he discussed the project during the lockdown period.

Firmly wedded to his vision, Goswami was not just involved financially but also artistically during various stages of production. He supervised every other aspect utilised in the film, helped all along by a technically innovative and gifted creative team. The film, made with a lot of creativity and passion, promises to be a cinematic treat with its stunning visuals and an absorbing plot, as it transports the viewer to the enchanting city of Jamshedpur that still retains much of its old charm and vibrancy despite rapid urbanisation.

'Ginti' (The Countdown) features a predominantly local cast and crew that resonate with authenticity and depth. Everyone has put their heart and soul into the project. The leading role is enacted by Satyakam Anand, known for his roles in Hindi films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Sherni', supported by Vishal Singh, Laique Khan, Shuru Sardar, Adil Izaz, among others.

The movie has given the crew an opportunity to stretch the boundaries of their art. The film is cinematographed by Akhalque Manzar, edited by Bapi Murmu, while music direction is by Ashish, composed by Naash94, and art direction is by Hari Pada Mukhi.