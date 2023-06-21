Gumraah OTT Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More - A Complete Guide

Plot of Gumraah

Gumraah is a compelling remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The original movie featured Arun Vijay, Vidya Pradeep, Tanya Hope, and Smruthi Venkat. Aditya, enthusiastic about the opportunity to portray a double role, stated, "As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm certainly up for it!" The film also stars Ronit Roy and is directed by debutant Vardhan Kelkar.

Gumraah is a fictional story inspired by real-life cases involving identical twins. While it is not based on a specific true story, it draws inspiration from various instances where investigators faced challenges in identifying the actual culprit, leading to the acquittal of the twins involved.

The brand-new teaser for Gumraah begins with an intense monologue by Aditya, where he promises to seek vengeance. He expresses his determination to avenge the pain and suffering he has endured. The plot takes an intriguing turn as Aditya's character finds himself entangled in a case, assuming an entirely different identity. Mrunal Thakur's character, a dedicated police officer, relentlessly pursues the truth to uncover the culprit.