Gumraah OTT Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More - A Complete Guide

Gumraah, an exhilarating murder mystery film starring Aditya Roy Kapoor in dual roles, is set to captivate audiences. This marks the first time Aditya has taken on such a challenging feat. The movie's intriguing trailer has been unveiled, and after its theatrical release in April, the film has now arrived on OTT platforms. With its intriguing plot, stellar cast, and excitement surrounding its OTT release, Gumraah promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Watch it on Netflix now and experience the suspense unfold!
In this captivating crime thriller, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur take on the lead roles, delivering a mesmerizing performance. It is an exciting collaboration between two superstar actors, their first on-screen pairing. Aditya Roy Kapur showcases his versatility by portraying two distinct characters, showcasing his acting prowess. Known for his fitness and charisma, Aditya delivers a power-packed performance, filled with adrenaline-pumping action. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur matches his energy with her own impactful action sequences.
Gumraah is a compelling remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The original movie featured Arun Vijay, Vidya Pradeep, Tanya Hope, and Smruthi Venkat. Aditya, enthusiastic about the opportunity to portray a double role, stated, "As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm certainly up for it!" The film also stars Ronit Roy and is directed by debutant Vardhan Kelkar.
Gumraah is a fictional story inspired by real-life cases involving identical twins. While it is not based on a specific true story, it draws inspiration from various instances where investigators faced challenges in identifying the actual culprit, leading to the acquittal of the twins involved.
The brand-new teaser for Gumraah begins with an intense monologue by Aditya, where he promises to seek vengeance. He expresses his determination to avenge the pain and suffering he has endured. The plot takes an intriguing turn as Aditya's character finds himself entangled in a case, assuming an entirely different identity. Mrunal Thakur's character, a dedicated police officer, relentlessly pursues the truth to uncover the culprit.
Prepare yourself for a gripping crime thriller as Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur take center stage. While the film was initially released theatrically in April 2023, it has now arrived on OTT platforms. The official streaming platform for the film has not been announced yet, but Netflix has acquired the rights to stream this captivating movie. The anticipated OTT release is expected to be in late May or early June.