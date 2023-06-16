Lust Stories 2: OTT Release Date, Star Cast, Trailer, Plot & More Details

Lust Stories, the popular anthology series on Netflix, is all set to return with its highly anticipated second season, aptly titled Lust Stories 2. After the immense success of its predecessor, Lust Stories 2 aims to continue exploring the nuanced aspects of women's sexuality through its four captivating short films. With a star-studded cast, intriguing plotlines, and renowned directors at the helm, fans are eagerly awaiting the digital premiere on Netflix. Here's everything you need to know about Lust Stories 2.
The OTT premiere of Lust Stories 2 is scheduled for June 29, 2023. This anthology drama, much like its predecessor, promises to deliver thought-provoking narratives that delve into the complexities of desire and relationships.
Lust Stories 2 boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes veteran actresses Neena Gupta and Kajol, along with the talented Tamannaah Bhatia and Mrunal Thakur. These seasoned actors are set to bring their characters to life and add their unique charm to the anthology series.
The second season of Lust Stories features the directorial prowess of renowned filmmakers such as Konkona Ken Sharma, Pashan Jal, Sujoy Ghosh, and R Balki. The anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banners of RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.
The first season of Lust Stories, released on June 15, 2018, garnered critical acclaim for its refreshing portrayal of women's sexuality in Indian cinema. Each of the four segments offered distinct narratives while exploring the uncharted territory of female desires. The success of the first season has heightened expectations for Lust Stories 2.
While the makers have kept the segments of Lust Stories 2 under wraps, it is speculated that the anthology will further delve into the realm of women's sexual desires and present a variety of compelling stories. The focus on authentic storytelling and the exploration of female sexuality are expected to be key themes throughout the series.
With its riveting visuals, the teaser for Lust Stories 2 was unveiled on June 6. Even though the official trailer has not been revealed, it is expected to drop in the middle of June 2023. It is anticipated that the trailer will give viewers tantalizing hints about the fascinating stories they can expect to see in this eagerly awaited anthology.