Manisha Rani: Bringing Bihari Swag and Intelligence to Bigg Boss OTT 2

From Social Media Star to National Platform

With a massive following on social media, Manisha Rani has already established herself as a prominent figure in the online world. By participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2, she intends to expand her reach and bring her lesser-known culture to a national platform, promoting the diversity and richness of Bihar.

A Highly Anticipated Journey As an official contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani's inclusion opens up new avenues for her to showcase her talent and personality. With Salman Khan as the host, viewers eagerly anticipate the unveiling of her Bihari swag and intelligence on the screen, expecting exciting twists, turns, and intriguing interactions with fellow contestants.