Marco OTT Release Date, Platform and More

Marco is a Malayalam-language action thriller film released in theatres on December 20, 2024. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the movie features Unni Mukundan in the titular role, supported by actors like Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S. Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Anson Paul. The film is a standalone spinoff of the 2019 movie Mikhael, bringing back the character Marco in a new setting. With its intense action sequences and gripping storyline, Marco has captivated audiences. Here's everything you need to know about its OTT release, cast, and production details.
All You Need to Know
- Format: Feature Film
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Malayalam
- Director: Haneef Adeni
- Production House: Cubes Entertainments
- OTT Platform: To Be Announced
- OTT Release Date: To Be Announced
Marco Cast and Crew
Main Cast
- Unni Mukundan as Marco, a formidable figure with a mysterious past.
- Siddique as a senior officer entangled in Marco's affairs.
- Jagadish in a pivotal role adding depth to the narrative.
- Abhimanyu S. Thilakan as a key character influencing the plot's progression.
- Kabir Duhan Singh as an antagonist challenging Marco.
- Anson Paul in a significant supporting role.
- Yukti Thareja making her Malayalam debut as the female lead.
Crew
- Writer and Director: Haneef Adeni
- Music Composer: Ravi Basrur
- Cinematographer: Chandru Selvaraj
- Editor: Shameer Muhammed
Plot Overview
The story of Marco revolves around the Adattu family, a famous gold-trading family in Kerala. Their peaceful life is shattered when Victor, the blind younger brother of family head George, is brutally murdered. Victor's ability to identify the killer through unique clues makes him a target, and he is killed by Russell Issac, a key figure in a dangerous conspiracy.
Heartbroken by Victor’s death, George and his younger brother Marco set out on separate but connected journeys to find the truth and get justice. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the movie is linked to the 2019 film Mikhael but stands on its own with a fresh story.
The film features strong performances by Unni Mukundan as Marco, along with Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S. Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, and Yukti Thareja. With thrilling music, stunning visuals, and sharp editing, Marco keeps audiences engaged from start to finish.
OTT Release Date and Platform
As of now, the official OTT platform and release date for Marco have not been announced. Given the film's success and popularity, it's anticipated that it will soon be available for streaming. Fans are advised to stay tuned for updates from the production house regarding its digital release.
- Theatrical Release: December 20, 2024
- OTT Platform: To Be Announced
- OTT Release Date: To Be Announced
Where to Watch Marco
Currently, Marco is being screened in cinemas across India, allowing audiences to experience its thrilling action on the big screen. Information regarding its OTT release and television premiere will be updated as soon as official announcements are made.
Production Details
- Budget: The film was produced with an estimated budget of ₹30 crores, ensuring high production quality.
- Filming Locations: The shooting took place in various locations, including Munnar and Kochi, capturing the essence of the narrative.
- Music: Composed by Ravi Basrur, the soundtrack complements the film's intense and suspenseful atmosphere.
Marco Trailer
The official trailer of Marco offers a glimpse into its action-packed sequences and intriguing storyline, setting the tone for an engaging cinematic experience.
Why Watch Marco?
- Intense Action: The film boasts well-choreographed action scenes that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
- Compelling Performance: Unni Mukundan delivers a powerful portrayal of Marco, adding depth to the character.
- Engaging Narrative: The storyline is filled with suspense and unexpected twists, making it a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.
- Technical Excellence: With commendable cinematography and editing, the film offers a visually appealing experience.
- Stellar Music: Ravi Basrur's music enhances the film's overall impact, aligning well with its themes.
Conclusion
Marco stands out as a remarkable action thriller in Malayalam cinema, combining a gripping plot with stellar performances and high production values. For fans of intense action and suspenseful storytelling, this film is a must-watch. Keep an eye out for updates on its OTT release to enjoy Marco from the comfort of your home.