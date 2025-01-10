Match Fixing OTT Release Date, Platform and More

"Match Fixing" is a highly anticipated Indian Hindi-language political thriller film based on the gripping book "The Game Behind Saffron Terror" by retired Colonel Kanwar Khatana. Directed by Kedar Gaekwad, this film delves deep into India’s political and security challenges, focusing on conspiracies that lead to one of the nation’s darkest events—the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
With a powerful cast, a nail-biting story, and high production quality, "Match Fixing" promises to be an intense and eye-opening cinematic experience. Whether you are a fan of political thrillers or someone interested in real-life events, this movie is worth your time.
Let’s dive into all the details about the film, its cast, release dates, and much more!
All You Need to Know
-
Format: Feature Film
-
Genre: Political Thriller
-
Language: Hindi
-
Director: Kedar Gaekwad
-
Production House: ArtArena Creations Pvt. Ltd.
-
Theatrical Release Date: January 10, 2025
-
OTT Platform: To Be Announced
-
OTT Release Date: To Be Announced
Cast and Crew
Cast:
-
Vineet Kumar Singh as a determined police officer uncovering a dangerous conspiracy.
-
Anuja Sathe plays a character with emotional depth and courage.
-
Manoj Joshi as a powerful and influential political figure.
-
Raj Arjun in a mysterious and impactful supporting role.
-
Shataf Figar adds complexity with his intriguing character.
-
Lalit Parimoo as an experienced and thoughtful advisor.
-
Kishor Kadam plays a crucial role in advancing the story.
Crew:
-
Director: Kedar Gaekwad
-
Producer: Pallavi Gurjar
-
Writers: Anuj S. Mehta and Sameer Garud
-
Music Composer: Yet to be revealed
-
Cinematographer: Details awaited
-
Editor: Information awaited
Plot Overview
The story of "Match Fixing" revolves around political conspiracies, loopholes in the justice system, and the dark underbelly of power struggles. The movie focuses on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, shedding light on events that led to this national tragedy.
Vineet Kumar Singh plays a dedicated police officer who stumbles upon a hidden network of conspirators. As he digs deeper, he uncovers shocking truths that put his life and his nation’s security at risk.
The film takes audiences on an emotional and suspenseful journey, revealing how political games and betrayals can have catastrophic consequences. With themes of justice, courage, and patriotism, "Match Fixing" not only entertains but also raises critical questions about integrity and accountability in governance.
OTT Release Date and Platform
As of now, no official announcement has been made about the OTT release platform and exact date. However, following trends, the film is expected to debut on a popular OTT platform after its theatrical run. Fans can expect it to release online by February or March 2025, depending on its box office performance.
Stay tuned to this page for updates on the streaming details as they are revealed!
Where to Watch Match Fixing
-
In Theatres: "Match Fixing" will hit theatres on January 10, 2025. Watching this gripping thriller on the big screen will enhance the intensity and suspense of the story.
-
OTT Platform: The digital platform is yet to be confirmed. Keep an eye on announcements for streaming details.
Production Details
-
Budget: The film’s budget is expected around Rs.10 crore but ensures high production quality.
-
Filming Locations: Shot across various locations in India, the movie captures the essence of political drama and urban chaos, reflecting the realities of its storyline.
-
Music: The background score, composed by a yet-to-be-announced musician, is expected to heighten the emotional and dramatic moments in the film.
Match Fixing Trailer
The official trailer of "Match Fixing" has been released, creating a buzz among fans. The intense visuals, suspenseful music, and powerful dialogues hint at a film that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
The trailer also highlights the lead actors’ brilliant performances and the gritty political undertones of the plot. Watch the official trailer online and get a glimpse of the intrigue awaiting you in this political thriller.
Why Watch Match Fixing?
-
Thought-Provoking: Tackles real-life political issues and events, making you question the systems in place.
-
Powerful Performances: Vineet Kumar Singh and Anuja Sathe deliver impactful roles that elevate the narrative.
-
High Stakes: The story focuses on conspiracies that changed the course of India’s history.
-
Cinematic Excellence: Engaging direction by Kedar Gaekwad ensures a top-notch cinematic experience.
-
Timely and Relevant: The film connects past events with current issues, resonating with today’s audiences.
Conclusion
"Match Fixing" is not just a movie; it’s a bold exploration of the events that shape a nation’s destiny. With its theatrical release on January 10, 2025, the film invites viewers to witness the high-stakes drama of power, betrayal, and courage.
Don’t miss the chance to watch this thrilling political drama in theatres. If you prefer to stream, keep an eye out for announcements about the OTT platform and release date. "Match Fixing" promises to leave a lasting impression and spark meaningful conversations about justice and accountability.