Mirzapur The Film Release Date, Cast, Story, and Everything You Need to Know

Months after the release of the third season of Mirzapur, the makers have officially announced Mirzapur: The Film, bringing fans a grand cinematic extension of the gritty crime thriller. Produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Film promises the same intense drama, unforgettable characters, and raw power struggles that have made the series a cult favorite. Prime Video India took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a video featuring the franchise’s iconic characters Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Tripathi, hinting at the thrilling drama ahead. With a nationwide theatrical release scheduled for 2026, the film is set to be available on OTT for Prime members worldwide shortly after its cinema debut.
All You Need to Know
Here’s a quick look at the essential details for Mirzapur: The Film:
Format: Feature Film
Genre: Crime, Thriller, Action
Director: Gurmmeet Singh
Production: Excel Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video
Streaming Platform: Prime Video (after theatrical release)
The 1.5-minute video trailer teases the return of Divyenndu’s Munna Tripathi, who delivers an iconic line, "I'm a Hindi film hero. A Hindi film is best enjoyed in a theatre." His character, though killed off in the series' second season, appears to make a dramatic return, adding excitement for fans. The film promises to continue exploring the intense power dynamics, vengeance, and brutal underworld of Mirzapur, taking audiences deeper into the lives and rivalries of its unforgettable characters. This adaptation from series to film is designed to give fans a larger-than-life experience of the violent, intrigue-filled town.
After its theatrical release in 2026, Mirzapur: The Film is expected to hit OTT platforms approximately eight weeks later. Prime Video will host the movie, allowing audiences in over 240 countries to stream it. This release window aligns with the traditional OTT timelines for highly anticipated feature films.
The film will first premiere in theaters across India, after which it will be available for streaming on Prime Video for subscribers worldwide. Keep an eye on Prime Video's official updates for the exact OTT release date.
The movie stars:
Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya
Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit
Divyenndu Sharma as Munna Tripathi
Abhishek Banerjee as Compounder
Returning cast members and new additions are set to deliver powerful performances, further immersing audiences in Mirzapur’s intricate world of crime and rivalry.
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the creative team, led by director Gurmmeet Singh and series creator Puneet Krishna, promises a cinematic experience that retains the franchise’s gritty appeal while amplifying it for the big screen. Excel Entertainment’s collaboration with Amazon Prime Video extends this powerful narrative to international audiences.
High-stakes confrontations and raw power struggles, intensified for the big screen
A return of iconic characters and fresh surprises, including Munna’s reappearance
Visually dynamic scenes capturing Mirzapur’s violent, intense atmosphere
Strong performances from a stellar cast, delving deeper into character arcs
Twists that set the stage for potential future continuations
Mirzapur: The Film is shaping up to be an intense cinematic experience, expanding the series’ world with a heightened scale and ambitious storytelling. As fans eagerly await the theatrical release, the movie promises to deliver the compelling mix of crime, drama, and revenge that has made Mirzapur a household name. The upcoming OTT release on Prime Video will bring this cinematic experience to audiences worldwide, ensuring everyone can immerse themselves in Mirzapur’s legacy.
When will Mirzapur: The Film release on OTT?
Mirzapur: The Film will be available on Prime Video around eight weeks after its theatrical release.
When will Mirzapur: The Film release?
Mirzapur: The Film will release in 2026, while the exact release date is not officially announced yet.
Who are the lead actors in Mirzapur: The Film?
Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, and Abhishek Banerjee are reprising their roles in the film.
What is the storyline of Mirzapur: The Film?
Continuing from the series, the film explores the brutal power struggles and rivalries in Mirzapur, with beloved characters seeking vengeance, justice, and survival in their own ways.