Mismatched Season 4 Release Date, Cast Update, Plot and More

Mismatched is one of the most loved Indian romantic drama series streaming on Netflix. The story of Dimple and Rishi, filled with love, friendship, and personal challenges, has captured the hearts of fans across the world. With three successful seasons already released, fans are now eagerly waiting for Mismatched Season 4. In this blog, we will cover everything you need to know, including the release date, cast updates, and what to expect in the next season.
All You Need to Know
Format: Web Series
Genre: Romantic Drama, Coming-of-Age
Language: Hindi
Platform: Netflix
Seasons: 3 Released, Season 4 Awaited
Lead Actors: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf
Director: Akarsh KhuranaMismatched Season 4 has not been confirmed yet, but if renewed, it could release by late 2025 or early 2026. The core cast will likely return, and the plot may focus on Dimple and Rishi's evolving relationship, career struggles, and new challenges.
Mismatched Season 4 Release Date
As of now, Netflix has not officially announced Mismatched Season 4. However, given the success of the previous seasons, there is a high chance that the series will return. The emotional and engaging ending of Season 3 left fans eager for more. If renewed soon, Mismatched Season 4 might release by late 2025 or early 2026. Fans will need to wait for Netflix or the creators to share an official update.
Mismatched Season 4 Cast Updates
If Mismatched returns for Season 4, the main cast is expected to come back:
-
Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja: A smart, ambitious coder who dreams of making a mark in the tech world.
-
Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh Shekhawat: A kind and romantic young man who believes in traditional love.
-
Rannvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha: The mentor who guides Dimple and her friends.
-
Vidya Malavade as Zeenat Karim: A strong and supportive character who has been a friend to Dimple.
Apart from the leads, supporting characters like Dimple and Rishi's friends may also return:
-
Taaruk Raina as Anmol Malhotra
-
Ahsaas Channa as Vinny
-
Muskkan Jaferi as Celina
-
Abhinav Sharma as Krish Katyal
Fans can also expect new characters to join the story, adding fresh twists and challenges to the series.
Mismatched Season 3 Ending
Mismatched Season 3 ends with Dimple and Rishi facing an emotional moment at the Technovate event in Mumbai, where Dimple’s project Betterverse is launched. Rishi is shown living Dimple's dream life at NNIT, while Dimple struggles with her goals. Their relationship takes a modern turn as they reconnect through Virtual Reality (VR), where they face their feelings and challenges. The final scene hints at a future together, with Rishi calling Dimple his “future wife.” However, the ending is open, leaving fans hopeful but curious about what’s next for the couple.
Mismatched Season 4 Plot: What to Expect?
The earlier seasons of Mismatched followed the ups and downs in the relationship between Dimple and Rishi. They faced misunderstandings, differences, and personal struggles while trying to stay connected. Season 3 explored their evolving bond through a mix of real-world and VR (Virtual Reality) connections, adding a modern twist to their story.
In Season 4, fans can expect:
-
Dimple and Rishi's Relationship: Will their love story survive new challenges? The next season may explore how they handle misunderstandings and long-term commitment.
-
Career Dreams: Dimple's ambition to be a successful coder and Rishi's traditional values will continue to create tension. How will they balance love and career goals?
-
Friendships: The series will likely show deeper bonds between their friends as they face individual struggles and victories.
-
New Challenges: Family pressures, new opportunities, and unexpected obstacles may test their relationship even more.
Season 4 promises to be a heartfelt mix of romance, drama, and emotional growth, which fans have loved since the beginning.
Why Fans Love Mismatched
Mismatched has won hearts because of its relatable storyline and characters. The show beautifully highlights themes like young love, friendship, career dreams, and family expectations. The chemistry between Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf has been a major reason for its success. Their performances have kept fans emotionally connected to Dimple and Rishi's journey.
The series also brings in Gen-Z topics like VR relationships, modern-day struggles, and the importance of finding balance in life.
Where to Watch Mismatched Season 4
Mismatched is a Netflix original series. If Season 4 is announced, it will be available exclusively on Netflix. Until then, you can watch Seasons 1, 2, and 3 on the platform to relive the sweet, emotional, and dramatic journey of Dimple and Rishi.
Conclusion
While Mismatched Season 4 has not been officially confirmed yet, the ending of Season 3 hints at a new chapter. Fans are hopeful to see more of Dimple and Rishi's beautiful and complicated story. With its mix of love, drama, and relatable moments, Mismatched has created a strong bond with its viewers. Stay tuned for updates from Netflix about the future of the series. Until then, rewatch the earlier seasons to keep the excitement alive!