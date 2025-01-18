Mission Grey House OTT Release Date, Platform and More

Mission Grey House, a thrilling suspense drama, was released in theatres on January 17, 2025. Directed by Naushad Siddiqui, the film introduces promising new faces, Abeer Khan and Puja Sharma, alongside seasoned actors like Rajesh Sharma and Kiran Kumar. The movie weaves a gripping tale filled with ambition, mystery, and determination. Its suspenseful storyline, talented cast, and engaging visuals have won the hearts of audiences. Here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release, cast, and production details.
All You Need to Know
-
Format: Feature Film
-
Genre: Suspense Thriller
-
Language: Hindi
-
Director: Naushad Siddiqui
-
Production Houses: Reliance Entertainment, Rafat Films Entertainment
-
OTT Platform: To Be Announced
-
OTT Release Date: To Be Announced
Mission Grey House Cast and Crew
Main Cast
-
Abeer Khan as Kabir Rathore, a determined young man aspiring to join the police force.
-
Puja Sharma as Kiara, a brave police officer guiding Kabir.
-
Rajesh Sharma as Yashpal Singh, a senior officer and Kiara’s father.
-
Kiran Kumar as Vikrant Rana, a key figure in the unfolding mystery.
Supporting Cast
-
Nikhat Khan
-
Kamlesh Sawant
-
Raza Murad
-
Babloo Mukerjee
-
Arslan
-
Zoya
Crew
-
Writer: Zeba K
-
Screenplay and Dialogues: Naushad Siddiqui, A.H. Siddiqui
-
Music Composer: H Roy
-
Cinematographer: Aamir Lal
-
Editor: Ashfaq Makrani
Plot Overview
Set in modern-day India, Mission Grey House tells the story of Kabir Rathore, a young and ambitious man aiming to become a police officer. In his pursuit of justice, Kabir helps apprehend petty criminals, catching the attention of Kiara and her father, Yashpal Singh. Yashpal, a senior officer, challenges Kabir to solve a mysterious murder at the Grey House, an eerie mansion with a history of unexplained deaths.
As Kabir delves into the investigation, he faces a series of twists and turns. The secrets hidden within the Grey House push him to confront his fears and test his courage. The movie masterfully blends elements of suspense, action, and emotional drama, keeping audiences hooked until the end.
OTT Release Date and Platform
Fans of Mission Grey House are eagerly awaiting updates on its OTT release. The official platform and release date have not yet been announced. However, given the film’s popularity, viewers can expect it to stream on a major OTT platform soon.
-
Theatrical Release: January 17, 2025
-
OTT Platform: To Be Announced
-
OTT Release Date: To Be Announced
Where to Watch Mission Grey House
Currently, Mission Grey House is playing in cinemas across India, offering audiences the chance to experience its gripping suspense on the big screen. For those who prefer to watch movies from the comfort of their home, updates regarding the film’s OTT release are eagerly awaited. The official OTT platform and release date have not yet been announced, but the movie is expected to be available for streaming soon. Additionally, details about a potential TV premiere are also yet to be revealed. Keep an eye out for announcements, as fans are excited to watch this thrilling film on their preferred platforms.
Production Details
-
Budget: With an estimated budget of ₹120 crores, the film ensures high-quality production.
-
Filming Locations: Shot extensively in Lonavala, Pune, and surrounding hill stations to create a haunting yet captivating atmosphere.
-
Music: Composed by H Roy, the film’s soundtrack enhances its emotional and suspenseful themes. Notable tracks include “Lahu Awaaz Deta Hai” by Sukhwinder Singh and “Yaariyan” by Shaan.
Mission Grey House Trailer
Why Watch Mission Grey House?
-
Suspenseful Plot: A well-crafted story full of unexpected twists and turns.
-
Strong Performances: Abeer Khan and Puja Sharma deliver impactful debuts, while veteran actors like Rajesh Sharma elevate the film.
-
Stunning Visuals: Aamir Lal’s cinematography captures the mysterious aura of the Grey House and its surroundings beautifully.
-
Soulful Music: H Roy’s soundtrack enhances the emotional and suspenseful moments in the film.
-
Engaging Thriller: The movie is a perfect blend of suspense, action, and drama, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.
Conclusion
Mission Grey House stands as a captivating suspense thriller with a fresh storyline and a stellar cast. The film combines gripping mystery, strong performances, and stunning visuals, making it a memorable cinematic experience. If you love thrillers that keep you guessing until the end, this is the movie for you. Stay tuned for updates on its OTT release and enjoy the film in theatres while it lasts!