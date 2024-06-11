Pushpa 2: Release Date & Cast

“The Rule” is an action-packed pan-Indian crime thriller, crafted by the talented writer-director Sukumar. Featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, the film also boasts a strong supporting cast including Sunil, Sai Pallavi, and Prakash Raj. Adding to the star-studded lineup, Mohanlal makes a memorable cameo appearance, enhancing the film's appeal with his striking presence.

In the shadows of Pushpa's heart lay the enigmatic Rule, a code that dictated his every move. When authorities finally caught up to Pushpa for his misdeeds, he slipped through their grasp with the echo of eight gunshots fading into the night. Yet, the police, blinded by their complacency, failed to anticipate his next move.

Meanwhile, Pushpa's fervent supporters, stoked by relentless media provocation, erupted in displays of loyalty, vandalizing public property in his name. Despite his tainted reputation, Pushpa's deeds bore a duality: while he dealt in sandalwood-fueled crimes amassing great wealth, he also channeled his riches toward aiding the downtrodden.

Then, a curious twist of fate unfolded. A reporter stumbled upon a forgotten cassette, intended to monitor the movements of wildlife. As Pushpa's image flickered across the screen, even the fierce tiger took two steps back, sparking rumors of his continued existence.

Thus, amidst chaos and intrigue, Pushpa's legacy endured, shrouded in the mystique of the Rule that governed his actions.

Release Date

The movie "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is all set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

Cast

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil

Music

The film's melodic tapestry was woven by the talented Devi Sri Prasad, who composed both its soundtrack and background music. Capturing the film's essence through his lens was the gifted Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, while the editing finesse was brought to life by the dynamic duo of Ruben Serve and Karthika Srinivas.

The pulse-pounding principal fight scene was choreographed under the expert guidance of Ram Laxman, Peter Hein, and Dragon Prakash, ensuring every move was a symphony of motion. Adding depth and emotion to the film's narrative were the lyrical musings of Chandra Bose, whose words resonated long after the credits rolled.