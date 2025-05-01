Raid 2 Review & OTT Release Update
Here’s when and where to watch Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller online
Here’s when and where to watch Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller online
“Raid 2” opens strong with Ajay Devgn’s steely Amay Patnaik and Riteish Deshmukh’s Dada bhai delivering an engaging cat-and-mouse face-off, but the villain’s arc feels underwritten, diluting tension despite strong performances; a rehashed Amit Trivedi score injects energy, yet the second half drags, making this sequel a part-baked return to the 2018 hit.
In theatres from May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day & Maharashtra Day
Sequel to the 2018 hit “Raid”, Stars Ajay Devgn as IRS officer Amay Patnaik
90s–set tale of corruption, political powerplay & justice hunts by the Income-Tax Dept.
Netflix premiere expected in late June – early July 2025, Follows the standard 60-day theatrical window