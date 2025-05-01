Early Review: A Mixed Face-Off

“Raid 2” opens strong with Ajay Devgn’s steely Amay Patnaik and Riteish Deshmukh’s Dada bhai delivering an engaging cat-and-mouse face-off, but the villain’s arc feels underwritten, diluting tension despite strong performances; a rehashed Amit Trivedi score injects energy, yet the second half drags, making this sequel a part-baked return to the 2018 hit.