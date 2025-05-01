Raid 2 Review & OTT Release Update

Here’s when and where to watch Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller online

Early Review: A Mixed Face-Off

“Raid 2” opens strong with Ajay Devgn’s steely Amay Patnaik and Riteish Deshmukh’s Dada bhai delivering an engaging cat-and-mouse face-off, but the villain’s arc feels underwritten, diluting tension despite strong performances; a rehashed Amit Trivedi score injects energy, yet the second half drags, making this sequel a part-baked return to the 2018 hit.

Theatrical Premiere

In theatres from May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day & Maharashtra Day

Directed by Rajkumar Gupta

Sequel to the 2018 hit “Raid”, Stars Ajay Devgn as IRS officer Amay Patnaik

Story & Themes

90s–set tale of corruption, political powerplay & justice hunts by the Income-Tax Dept.

OTT Release Window

Netflix premiere expected in late June – early July 2025, Follows the standard 60-day theatrical window