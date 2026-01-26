Splitsvilla 16 Episode 7 Release Date, Time, Recap, And Where To Watch Online

MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla Season 16 continues to keep viewers hooked with escalating drama, romance, and unexpected twists. After the intense developments in the previous episodes, fans are eagerly waiting to watch what unfolds next in Episode 7 as tensions rise between Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa.
Here is everything you need to know about Splitsvilla 16 Episode 7, including release date, streaming time, recap of the last episode, and where to watch the show online and on TV.
Splitsvilla 16 Episode 7 Release Date And Streaming Time
The makers have confirmed the release schedule for the upcoming episodes this week. Splitsvilla Season 16 continues its regular weekend release pattern.
Episode Release Schedule:
Episode 7: January 23, 2026 – 7:00 PM
Episode 8: January 24, 2026 – 7:00 PM
Episode 9: January 25, 2026 – 7:00 PM
Each episode runs for approximately one hour and airs simultaneously on OTT and television.
Splitsvilla 16 Episode 6 Recap: First Elimination Shocks Pyaar Villa
Episode 6 marked the first dome session of the season, leading to a dramatic elimination twist. Anuj Sharma and Simran Khan were dumped from Pyaar Villa, shocking both contestants and viewers.
However, mischief makers Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed introduced a game-changing twist, revealing that one contestant could be saved by moving to Paisa Villa. After deliberation, Simran Khan was given another chance and shifted villas, while Anuj Sharma was officially eliminated from the show.
This unexpected move has altered the power balance between the two villas.
Where To Watch Splitsvilla Season 16 Online And On TV
Fans can watch new episodes of Splitsvilla Season 16 both online and on television at the same time.
Streaming And Broadcast Details:
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
TV Channel: MTV
Airing Days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Airing Time: 7:00 PM IST
Viewers without a JioHotstar subscription can follow the show live on MTV.
Splitsvilla 16: Pyaar Villa Updated Contestants List
After the first elimination and villa shift, the updated list of contestants in Pyaar Villa is as follows:
Pyaar Villa Girls:
Akanksha Choudhary (Jaipur)
Sadhaaf Shankar (Afghanistan)
Anjali (Bangalore)
Anisha Shinde (Mumbai)
Soundharya Shetty (Mangalore)
Diksha Pawar (Gurgaon)
Suzzane (Mumbai)
Pyaar Villa Boys:
Tayne (South Africa)
Chakshdeep Singh (Ghaziabad)
Yogesh (Haldwani)
Himanshu Arora (Chandigarh)
Sorab Bedi (Gurgaon)
Ayush Sharma (Yavatmal)
Harshit (Didihat)
Splitsvilla 16: Paisa Villa Updated Contestants List
No eliminations have occurred in Paisa Villa so far, but Simran Khan has now joined the group.
Paisa Villa Girls:
Keona (Goa)
Preet Singh (Kolkata)
Kaira (Canada)
Asmita (Delhi)
Anuska (Kolkata)
Zalak (Mumbai)
Niharika Tiwari (Geedam)
Khushi (Mumbai)
Simran Khan (Mumbai)
Paisa Villa Boys:
Vishu Bajaj (Delhi)
Ron (Coorg)
Kushal Tanwari (Gurgaon)
Ayush Mandi (Himachal Pradesh)
Deeptanshu Saini (Indore)
Gauresh Gujral (Delhi)
Aarav (Canada)
Mohit Malhotra (Jammu)
What To Expect From Upcoming Episodes Of Splitsvilla 16
With connections forming and breaking across both villas, upcoming episodes are expected to bring more betrayals, oracle twists, confrontations, and surprise eliminations. The divide between Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa continues to intensify, making the competition more unpredictable than ever.
As hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra return alongside mischief makers Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed, viewers can expect heightened drama in the episodes ahead.
