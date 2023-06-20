Sunny Deol’s son ties the knot with Disha Acharya: Who is Disha Acharya?

Karan Deol, the talented young actor who made his Hindi film debut with "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas," is making headlines once again. This time, it's for his upcoming wedding with his girlfriend, Disha Acharya. The news of their nuptials has created quite a buzz, with their home recently adorned with beautiful decorations and flowers, confirming that the couple is ready to tie the knot.

The wedding festivities have already commenced with Karan and Disha's Roka ceremony, which took place on June 12th. Among the attendees was Bobby and Sunny Deol's cousin, Abhay. It has been reported that the couple will host a grand reception party at Taj Land's End in Bandra on June 18th, where a star-studded guest list consisting of luminaries from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries is expected to attend.

The Deol family holds a prominent position in the Hindi film industry, commanding immense respect and admiration. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that numerous big names from the industry are expected to grace Karan and Disha's wedding with their presence. Karan's grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra, who will soon be seen in "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," has personally extended invitations to his co-star Ranveer Singh and the film's director, Karan Johar. Additionally, Salman Khan and his family, known for their close bond with the Deols, will also be in attendance. Karan's aunt, Esha Deol, is reportedly preparing a special dance performance for the couple's sangeet ceremony.

Dharmendra, speaking about meeting Disha, expressed his happiness for the couple and welcomed her into the illustrious Deol family. He described her as a sensible and beautiful girl who comes from an esteemed background. With his blessings, he wished them a prosperous and blissful future together.