Telugu Movies OTT Release Dates 2023 Revealed

800 (Telugu): A Cricket Odyssey Unveiled

Embark on an extraordinary journey through the life of cricketing legend Muttiah Muralidharan in "800 (Telugu)." This compelling tale promises a riveting narrative that delves into the challenges, triumphs, and the very essence of what makes a cricketing legend. Brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster as the film unravels the untold chapters of Muralidharan's life, painting a vivid portrait of his struggles and the sheer determination that catapulted him to legendary status. With an IMDb Rating of 9.1, "800 (Telugu)" assures an immersive experience that celebrates the indomitable spirit of one of cricket's greatest icons.

Saindhav: A Thrilling Enigma by Sailesh Kolanu

Prepare for a cinematic mystery with "Saindhav," the brainchild of Sailesh Kolanu, a maestro in crafting intense crime narratives. Cloaked in secrecy, the film tantalizes the audience with enigmatic themes that keep fans on the edge of their seats. As speculation runs wild, the anticipation for a gripping political thriller heightens, fueled by Sailesh Kolanu's track record of delivering edge-of-the-seat narratives. With an IMDb Rating yet to be revealed, "Saindhav" promises a riveting experience that transcends the ordinary, plunging audiences into a world of intrigue and suspense.

Agent: Espionage Unleashed with Rickey

Join Rickey, played by Akhil Akkineni, on a heart-pounding mission in "Agent," where espionage takes center stage. The narrative unfolds as Rickey strives to uncover the sinister plans of a mysterious figure known as God, posing a grave threat to India's safety. The film promises a rollercoaster ride of espionage, suspense, and high-stakes action, with an IMDb Rating of 4.6. Brace yourself for an adrenaline-fueled adventure as Rickey navigates a world of shadows, deception, and the pursuit of justice, making "Agent" a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Revolver Rita (Telugu Dub): Keerthy Suresh in a Mystery Unveiling

Get ready for a captivating tale as Keerthy Suresh takes the spotlight in the women-centric film "Revolver Rita (Telugu Dub)." While the details of the film are still under wraps, the anticipation is palpable. The film, possibly a remake or adaptation, intrigues audiences with its title and the aura surrounding Keerthy Suresh's character. As the mystery unfolds on Netflix, audiences can expect a captivating performance from Keerthy Suresh, elevating the suspense to new heights. With an IMDb Rating yet to be disclosed, "Revolver Rita" promises a cinematic journey into the unexplored realms of storytelling.