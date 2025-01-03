The Rabbit House OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything

"The Rabbit House" is an Hindi-language thriller-suspense movie, directed by Vaibhav Kulkarni and produced by Geetai Productions, the film promises a gripping story filled with mystery, intense drama, and thrilling twists. Featuring a talented cast led by Amit Riyaan and Karishma, this movie has already gained attention for its unique storyline and its shooting location—a 120-year-old heritage house in Himachal Pradesh.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 3, 2025, and is expected to make its OTT debut later. Let’s dive into everything we know about this exciting release, including its plot, cast, and streaming details.
All You Need to Know
Format: Movie
Genre: Thriller, Suspense
Language: Hindi
Director: Vaibhav Kulkarni
Production House: Geetai Productions
Theatrical Release Date: January 3, 2025
OTT Platform: To Be Announced
OTT Release Date: To Be Announced
The Rabbit House Cast and Crew
Cast:
Amit Riyaan as Shrikant, the husband who faces a tragic loss.
Karishma as Komal, the newlywed wife whose death sparks the mystery.
Padmanabh Gaikwad as Mohit, the estate manager with secrets to hide.
Gagan Pradeep, Preeti Sharma, and Suresh Kumbhar in supporting roles.
Crew:
Director: Vaibhav Kulkarni
Producers: Sunita Pandhare and Krishna Pandhare
Music Composer: Padmanabh Gaikwad
Cinematographer: Pratik Pathak
Editor: Vaibhav Kulkarni
The combined effort of a talented cast and crew ensures a high-quality production that is sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.
Plot Overview
"The Rabbit House" revolves around Shrikant and Komal, a newly married couple, who travel to Himachal Pradesh for their honeymoon. They stay at ‘The Rabbit House,’ a beautiful yet eerie heritage property managed by Mohit.
As the couple begins to settle in, their dream honeymoon turns into a nightmare when Komal mysteriously dies. Shrikant is devastated but determined to uncover the truth behind her death. The movie explores how secrets, betrayals, and the house's dark history come together to create an intense and suspenseful experience.
The film tackles themes like love, trust, and betrayal while keeping audiences hooked with unexpected twists. The heritage property itself plays a significant role in the story, with its labyrinthine design adding to the film’s eerie atmosphere.
OTT Release Date and Platform
Currently, there is no official announcement about the OTT release date or platform for "The Rabbit House." Based on trends, the film might arrive on an OTT platform 4-8 weeks after its theatrical release. Popular platforms like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix could secure the streaming rights.
Fans should stay tuned to the movie’s official social media channels for the latest updates.
Where to Watch The Rabbit House
Theatrical Release: The film is scheduled to premiere in Indian cinemas on January 3, 2025. Audiences can experience the suspense and thrill on the big screen.
OTT Streaming: Details regarding the OTT platform and release date are yet to be announced. Viewers are encouraged to follow official channels for the latest information.
Production Details
Budget: Not officially disclosed.
Filming Locations: The movie was shot extensively in Himachal Pradesh, particularly at a heritage property known as ‘The Rabbit House.’ The 120-year-old mansion features 16 interconnected chambers, creating a maze-like layout that adds to the suspense.
Music: The background score by Padmanabh Gaikwad is expected to heighten the tension and immerse viewers in the film’s eerie atmosphere.
The Rabbit House Trailer
The official trailer for "The Rabbit House" is already out, giving audiences a glimpse into its suspense-filled narrative. It showcases the scenic beauty of Himachal Pradesh, the haunting interiors of the heritage house, and intense performances by the cast.
Why Watch The Rabbit House?
Unique Storyline: A thrilling mystery set in a heritage property with an intriguing history.
Talented Cast: Strong performances by Amit Riyaan, Karishma, and Padmanabh Gaikwad.
Captivating Atmosphere: The heritage property adds a sense of realism and mystery.
Award-Winning Recognition: The movie has already won international accolades, including Honorable Mention at the California Global Film Competition.
Emotional Depth: The film explores the dynamics of relationships and how secrets can unravel them.
If you love edge-of-the-seat thrillers, "The Rabbit House" is a must-watch!
Conclusion
"The Rabbit House" promises to be an engaging and thrilling experience for Indian audiences. With its theatrical release on January 3, 2025, the movie is set to deliver a suspenseful narrative filled with unexpected twists and gripping performances.
Whether you catch it in theatres or wait for its OTT release, "The Rabbit House" is sure to leave a lasting impression. Mark your calendars and get ready for a cinematic journey like no other!