The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date, Platform and More

“The Sabarmati Report,” starring Vikrant Massey, has captivated audiences with its powerful storytelling since its theatrical release on November 15, 2024. This drama-thriller, inspired by the harrowing events of the Godhra Train Burning incident, promises a gripping narrative viewed from the lens of the media. Fans eagerly awaiting its OTT debut can look forward to its digital release soon. Here's everything you need to know.
All You Need to Know
Format: Movie
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Director: Dheeraj Sarna
Production Houses: Balaji Motion Pictures, Vikir Films Production
OTT Platform: Zee5 (expected)
Theatrical Release Date: November 15, 2024
Expected OTT Release: December 2024 - January 2025
With its distributor Zee Studios, the film is expected to stream on Zee5, likely 4-8 weeks post its theatrical run. Official announcements regarding the exact date are yet to be made.
The Sabarmati Report Cast
The film boasts an ensemble cast:
Vikrant Massey
Raashii Khanna
Riddhi Dogra
Barkha Singh
Nazneen Patni
Hella Stichlmair
Aryan Ardent
Prince Kashyap
Sandeep Kumar
Rohit Ameriya
Tushar Phulke
The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date and Time
While no confirmed date has been announced, The Sabarmati Report is expected to arrive on Zee5 between late December 2024 and early January 2025. This aligns with typical industry norms, where films stream on OTT 4-8 weeks after their theatrical release. Fans can stay tuned to Zee5’s social media for official updates.
The Sabarmati Report Plot Overview: What to Expect
The film presents a bold and heartfelt take on the Godhra Train Burning incident of 2002, where a coach of the Sabarmati Express was set ablaze, leading to the deaths of 59 individuals. Told through the lens of the media, the narrative explores:
The incident's impact on communities
The role of journalism in uncovering truths
Themes of justice, courage, and sacrifice
Director Dheeraj Sarna delivers a gripping tale that balances historical accuracy with compelling storytelling, making viewers feel like they are uncovering the truth alongside the film's reporters.
Where to Watch The Sabarmati Report?
After its run in theaters, The Sabarmati Report is expected to stream on Zee5. The film’s distributor, Zee Studios, often partners with Zee5 for OTT releases. Usually, movies come to OTT about 4-8 weeks after their theatrical release, so you can expect to see it on Zee5 in late December 2024 or early January 2025. Stay tuned for official updates from Zee5 and the makers.
The Sabarmati Report Production Team
The movie is made by a talented team that worked hard to bring this powerful story to the big screen:
Director: Dheeraj Sarna, who creates stories full of emotion and depth.
Writers: Arjun Bhandegaonkar, Avinash Singh Tomar, and Vipin Agnihotri.
Cinematographer: Amalendu Chaudhary, who captured the intense and emotional moments beautifully.
Editor: Manan Sagar, ensuring the movie flows smoothly.
Runtime: 2 hours and 7 minutes (127 minutes).
Budget: ₹50 crores, delivering a high-quality production.
Certification: U/A, suitable for most audiences with some guidance for children.
The movie is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production and distributed by Zee Studios, ensuring it reaches audiences in theaters and on OTT.
The Sabarmati Report Trailer
Conclusion
"The Sabarmati Report" is a movie that makes you think and feel deeply. It bravely tells the story of the Godhra Train Burning incident, a tragic chapter in Indian history, through the perspective of journalists seeking the truth.
With heartfelt performances by Vikrant Massey and the cast, along with stunning visuals and a gripping story, this film is a must-watch. For those waiting to stream it at home, Zee5 will be hosting it soon, giving everyone a chance to experience this impactful and thought-provoking story.
If you love movies that mix emotions with real-life events, The Sabarmati Report is a film you won’t want to miss!
FAQs
When will The Sabarmati Report be available on OTT?
The film is expected to stream on Zee5 between December 2024 and January 2025.
Is The Sabarmati Report based on true events?
Yes, the movie is inspired by the Godhra Train Burning incident of 2002.
Who stars in The Sabarmati Report?
The film features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Riddhi Dogra, and more in pivotal roles.
Where can I watch The Sabarmati Report online?
You can watch it on Zee5 post its OTT release.
What is the runtime of the movie?
The film runs for 2 hours and 7 minutes (127 minutes).