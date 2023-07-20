The Trial OTT Release Date, Teaser, Star Cast, Trailer, and Plot: A Riveting Courtroom Drama Starring Bollywood Icons Kajol

The Trial OTT Release: In the illustrious history of Bollywood, one name that shines brightly is Kajol, renowned as one of the finest actresses of her time, especially during the 1990s. She captivated audiences with her exceptional acting skills and garnered a special place in their hearts. With hard work and dedication, Kajol carved a distinct identity for herself in the realm of Bollywood. Known for leaving a lasting impression on her audience, Kajol is now making headlines with her recent web series, "The Trial," which premiered on July 15, 2023, exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar. Today, we explore the star cast, plot, and trailer of this much-anticipated courtroom drama.

The Trial Web Series Overview

"The Trial" is an engrossing courtroom drama that delves into the complexities of relationships and the pursuit of justice. The story revolves around Nayonika, portrayed by Kajol, who is a passionate lawyer. The narrative takes an unexpected turn when Additional Judge Rajeev Sengupta is arrested for accepting bribes in exchange for sexual favors. Nayonika, amidst personal challenges, returns to her legal practice to face this intense trial.