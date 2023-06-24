Tiger 3 Movie OTT Release Date 2023

Tiger 3 Cast and Crew

Directed by the talented Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 features the dynamic duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie's stunning visuals are brought to life by cinematographer Anay Goswami, while the editing is skillfully handled by Null.

For those eager to know which OTT platform will stream the highly anticipated Tiger 3 movie, we have exciting news. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the official OTT rights to stream Tiger 3 on their platform. Fans can expect the movie to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video soon, with post-promotional activities building up the anticipation even more. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video offers a wide array of movies and shows for viewers to enjoy.