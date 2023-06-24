Tiger 3 Movie OTT Release Date 2023

Tiger 3, the highly anticipated Hindi action, thriller, and drama film starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has already hit theaters on 21 April 2023, captivating audiences with its thrilling storyline and high-octane performances. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie has garnered significant attention from fans and cinephiles alike. In this article, we bring you the latest information about the Tiger 3 movie's OTT release date and platform, as well as its satellite rights.
Movie Name: Tiger 3
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT Release Date: June 2023
The Tiger 3 movie, with its gripping narrative and a stellar cast, successfully made its theatrical debut on 21 April 2023. The film promises to be a visual treat, accompanied by a mesmerizing soundtrack composed by Pritam Chakraborty. Furthermore, fans eagerly await the OTT release of Tiger 3, as it will enable them to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes.
Directed by the talented Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 features the dynamic duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie's stunning visuals are brought to life by cinematographer Anay Goswami, while the editing is skillfully handled by Null.
For those eager to know which OTT platform will stream the highly anticipated Tiger 3 movie, we have exciting news. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the official OTT rights to stream Tiger 3 on their platform. Fans can expect the movie to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video soon, with post-promotional activities building up the anticipation even more. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video offers a wide array of movies and shows for viewers to enjoy.
In addition to the OTT release, Tiger 3 has secured its satellite rights. The film's producer has officially sold the satellite rights to a television channel, ensuring that audiences can catch the movie on their television screens. With extensive promotion leading up to the satellite release, viewers can look forward to an immersive cinematic experience.
The streaming rights for Tiger 3 have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, one of the leading OTT platforms. As such, fans can expect the digital release of Tiger 3 on Amazon Prime Video, scheduled to premiere in June 2023. Mark your calendars and get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience. Remember, the theatrical release date for the movie is on 21 April 2023.