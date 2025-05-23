Directed by James Cameron, Avatar remains the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.92 billion worldwide and $785 million domestic. Its revolutionary 3D visuals and immersive world-building set a new cinematic standard.
The Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Endgame earned $2.79 billion globally and $858 million in the U.S., delivering a powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga and briefly surpassing Avatar at the box office.
James Cameron returned with Avatar: The Way of Water, which grossed $2.32 billion worldwide and $684 million domestically. The sequel captivated audiences with its underwater visuals and emotional depth.
Another James Cameron classic, Titanic has grossed $2.26 billion globally and $674 million in the U.S. This timeless romantic drama continues to connect with audiences worldwide.
J.J. Abrams revived the Star Wars saga with The Force Awakens, which earned $2.07 billion globally and a massive $936 million in domestic revenue—still the highest for any Star Wars film in the U.S.
Avengers: Infinity War, directed by the Russo Brothers, set the stage for Endgame by grossing $2.05 billion worldwide and $678 million in the U.S., introducing the powerful villain Thanos.
Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home became a global hit with $1.92 billion worldwide and $814 million domestic, thanks to its multiverse storyline and nostalgic return of past Spider-Men.
Directed by Yang Yu (Jiaozi), Ne Zha 2 surprised the world with over $2.1 billion in global earnings. With just $19 million in domestic gross, it’s a testament to the strength of China’s film industry.
Kelsey Mann’s Inside Out 2 became the highest-grossing animated film with $1.69 billion globally and $652 million in the U.S., resonating with audiences through its emotional storytelling.
Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World roared into theaters with $1.67 billion worldwide and $653 million domestic, successfully reviving the iconic dinosaur franchise.