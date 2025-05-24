A heartfelt romantic comedy about a multilingual translator and a global superstar whose professional partnership turns into a charming love story. Starring Kim Seon Ho and Go Youn Jung, premiering in Q4 2025.
This fantasy rom-com centers around Ka Young, an emotionally guarded woman, and Jinn, a temperamental genie. Their clash over three magical wishes slowly unfolds into unexpected love. Stars Kim Woo Bin and Suzy, coming Q4 2025.
A fresh take on the superhero genre, Cashero follows an average government worker who becomes stronger every time he spends money. Together with quirky heroes, he must save the world—one purchase at a time. Features Lee Junho and Kim Hyang Gi, arriving Q4 2025.
The much-awaited final chapter in the survival thriller franchise. Player 456 returns for one last showdown to stop the deadly games forever. Starring Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, and more. Launching June 27, 2025.
Season two of the action-packed school drama continues Yeon Si Eun’s journey as he battles bullies and defends his friends in a new school environment. Starring Park Ji Hoon and Jun, releasing in Q2 2025.
This historical mystery romance follows an heir who returns with amnesia, uncovering a tangled web of secrets and love triangles within a powerful merchant family. Starring Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah, premiering in Q2 2025.
A quirky romantic comedy about an ex-actor turned critic and a passionate film director who unexpectedly reunite as professional rivals—and possibly more. Stars Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young. Premieres Feb 14, 2025.
A nostalgic slice-of-life romance set in 1950s Jeju Island. It explores the tender bond between two rebels as they navigate life and love against the backdrop of changing seasons. Features IU and Park Bo Gum, releasing March 7, 2025.
This mystery thriller follows a woman wrongly accused of her husband’s murder. In prison, she meets a strange inmate known as “The Witch,” who possesses an eerie ability to read emotions. Starring Jeon Do Yeon and Kim Go Eun, the series premieres in Q4 2025.