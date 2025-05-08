Tourist Family OTT Release: When and Where to Watch M. Sasikumar Next

After a successful theatrical run, the much-talked-about Tamil film Tourist Family is all set to make its digital debut. Featuring heartfelt performances by M. Sasikumar and Simran, the film was released in theatres on May 1, 2025, and received positive reviews for its grounded storytelling and emotional resonance. Now, fans of meaningful cinema are eagerly awaiting its OTT release.

Tourist Family – Plot Overview

Tourist Family is an emotional family drama that tells the story of a Tamil family forced to leave their homeland of Sri Lanka due to political unrest and the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. As they seek refuge in India, the family must navigate the complexities of displacement, cultural adaptation, and emotional healing.

The movie beautifully portrays their journey, focusing on Das (played by M. Sasikumar), the resilient father; Vasanthi (played by Simran), the strong and silent mother; and their children, as they try to rebuild their lives from scratch. The family not only finds new hope but also transforms a disconnected community into a vibrant, close-knit neighbourhood.

OTT Release Details

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar (Reported)

Expected Streaming Date: May 31, 2025

Theatrical Release Date: May 1, 2025

Genre: Emotional Family Drama

While the official confirmation from the platform is still awaited, multiple sources indicate that Tourist Family will begin streaming on Jio Hotstar on May 31. This aligns with the four-week theatrical window, a common timeline followed by recent Tamil film releases.

Cast and Crew

M. Sasikumar as Das

Simran as Vasanthi

Yogi Babu – Providing comic relief in a serious narrative

M. S. Bhaskar

Ramesh Thilak

Director: Abishan Jeesanth

Producer: Yuvaraj Ganesan

This project marks the directorial debut of Abishan Jeesanth, who has received praise for his sensitive handling of migration and post-pandemic trauma within a familial context.

Box Office Performance

Despite clashing with big-budget titles like Retro and HIT 3, Tourist Family stood strong at the box office. The film earned Rs 6.6 crore in its first weekend and has collected approximately Rs 12.7 crore domestically. Its worldwide gross has reportedly reached Rs 19 crore, making it a sleeper hit for the year.

Tourist Family is more than just a migration story — it's a tribute to the strength of familial bonds and the human spirit in times of uncertainty. With its heartfelt narrative, stellar performances, and relatable themes, the film has already struck a chord with theatrical audiences and is now expected to reach even more hearts through its OTT debut. Keep an eye out for its digital release by the end of May 2025 on Jio Hotstar.

