Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT Release Date, Platform, and More

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a recently released Bollywood comedy-drama film that promises a blend of humor, drama, and cultural reflections set in a nostalgic, period backdrop. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie centers on the relatable lives of two protagonists, Vicky and Vidya, and explores the impact of a mishap that sets the storyline on an amusing yet intriguing path. The film has already drawn significant attention with its premise and casting, leaving audiences excited for its OTT release.

Here are some important details about Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video:

Format : Feature Film

Genre : Comedy, Drama

Director : Raaj Shaandilyaa

Production : Balaji Motion Pictures, T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, Kathavachak Films

Streaming Platform: To be announced

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer and Plot

The plot of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video centers around childhood sweethearts, Vicky and Vidya, who get married and decide to capture their wedding night memories on video. However, their life takes a humorous twist when the video accidentally goes missing after a robbery. The storyline follows their attempts to retrieve the video, revealing humorous and socially relatable situations, with plenty of cultural nuances woven throughout the plot.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT Release Date and Time

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was officially released in theaters on October 11, 2024. Although its OTT release date is yet to be announced, audiences are eagerly awaiting the chance to watch it on a streaming platform.

Movies are typically released on OTT platforms around 4-8 weeks after their theatrical debut, though this can vary. High-grossing films may wait up to 12 weeks, while smaller-budget films or some hybrids release on OTT sooner or even simultaneously with theaters. Release windows depend on audience demand and studio agreements, with OTT timing often varying by region and platform.

Where to Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video?

Currently, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is available exclusively in theaters. Details on its OTT streaming platform and release date are expected to be revealed soon, so fans who missed the theatrical experience can look forward to streaming it online.

The Cast of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The film features a talented ensemble cast:

Rajkummar Rao as Vicky

Triptii Dimri as Vidya

Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles

Special appearances by Shehnaaz Gill, Daler Mehndi, and Pawan Singh add further star power to the cast, enriching the movie’s appeal.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Production Team

The film's screenplay was collaboratively crafted by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Yusuf Ali Khan, Ishrat Khan, and Rajan Agarwal. The music for the film’s tracks was composed by Sachin-Jigar and White Noise Collectives, with background scoring by Hitesh Sonik. Aseem Mishra’s cinematography captures the essence of the setting, and Prakash Chandra Sahoo brings it all together with seamless editing. Produced by a team of notable names, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Raaj Shaandilyaa, this movie brings together creativity and entertainment under the banners of prominent Bollywood production houses.

Final Verdict

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stands out with its refreshing concept and talented cast. The film’s balance of comedy, drama, and cultural references makes it an engaging experience for the audience. Its entertaining premise, talented performances, and humorous take on societal expectations have captivated fans, who are eagerly awaiting its OTT release for more accessible viewing.

