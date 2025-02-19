Anuv Jain Marries Hridi Narang: 5 Key Facts About the Indie Star’s Wife

Indie sensation Anuv Jain ("Husn," "Baarishein") tied the knot with longtime GF Hridi Narang in an intimate ceremony. Dreamy pics dropped on Instagram Feb 18, 2025, with lyrics from his song Jo Tum Mere Ho.
Anuv rocked a beige sherwani; Hridi stunned in red lehenga. Photographer Rahul Saharan revealed her identity by tagging both, as Anuv kept the post low-key (no tags!).
Hridi Narang is the founder of GuruOm Candles, a home-grown startup that deals in homemade scented soy candles. Marketing grad from Singapore Institute of Management. Works as brand manager at Mullen Lowe Lintas.
Hridi’s Instagram is private (64 posts, 450 followers). She’s stayed off-radar despite Anuv’s fame.
Dated for years; married "over the weekend." Fans swooned over the romantic, hushed celebration!
