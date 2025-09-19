Zubeen Garg No More: Celebrating His Life Through His Iconic Songs

Mayabini

A soulful track that captures the magic of love and longing.

Mon Jai

The ultimate romantic anthem—straight from the heart of Assam.

Xunere Hojua Poja

A melodious tune celebrating purity, beauty, and devotion.

Ya Ali

A powerful, heartfelt song filled with spiritual vibes.

Morilong Morilong Lagi Jai

A high-energy track that makes you groove instantly.

Din Jole Rati Jole

A beautiful expression of burning passion—day and night.

Janu Janu

Romantic and peppy—songs that never fail to touch your heart.

Gaane Ki Aane

A song that defines Zubeen’s magical voice and charm.

Majulir Ejoni Suali

A tribute to the culture and charm of Majuli—an Assamese classic.