Zubeen Garg No More: Celebrating His Life Through His Iconic Songs

A soulful track that captures the magic of love and longing.
The ultimate romantic anthem—straight from the heart of Assam.
A melodious tune celebrating purity, beauty, and devotion.
A powerful, heartfelt song filled with spiritual vibes.
A high-energy track that makes you groove instantly.
A beautiful expression of burning passion—day and night.
Romantic and peppy—songs that never fail to touch your heart.
A song that defines Zubeen’s magical voice and charm.
A tribute to the culture and charm of Majuli—an Assamese classic.