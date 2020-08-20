“Entry points closed for 1 week for next 3 months”: Meghalaya CM Sangma

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Meghalaya Government on Thursday has decided to close all entry points to the state for 1 week in the next 3 months with effect from September 2020.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to twitter to announce the same.

“Government has decided to close all entry points to Meghalaya for 1 week every month in the next 3 months starting Sept 2020. This is being done to unburden our health, frontline workers, and the respective District Administration engaged in intensive surveillance for Covid-19,” tweeted Sangma.

Meghalaya as of today has 1,457 active Covid-19 cases with 685 recovered patients and 6 deaths.