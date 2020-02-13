Environmentalist RK Pachauri passes away

Former chief of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) Rajendra Kumar Pachauri passed away in New Delhi on Thursday. He breathed his last at the Escorts Heart Institute after a prolonged battle against heart illness. He was 79.

Meanwhile, TERI expressed sadness over Pachauri’s death. “The entire TERI family stands with the family of Dr Pachauri in this hour of grief,” it said in a press release. “His leadership of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change laid the ground for climate change conversations today,” said Nitin Desai, chairman of TERI.

Pachauri had to step down from his position in TERI after he was accused of sexually harassing a former woman colleague. However, Pachauri has consistently defended his innocence in the matter.