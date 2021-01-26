Equality Watchword For Republic: President Kovind

On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday evening said equality is the watchword for the great project of the Republic.

The president said that national festivals are celebrated by everyone with great patriotic fervor and enthusiasm to express respect for the national flag, and faith in the Constitution.

“These values – Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity – outlined in the Preamble of our Constitution are sacred to all of us. Its abiding adherence is meant not only for those who are mandated to govern but for the people at large, he said.

“Equality is the watchword for the great project of our Republic. Social equality warrants dignity for each one of us, villagers, women, weaker sections of our society, namely, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Divyangjan and the elderly people,” he said

Lauding the efforts of the Indian farmers’ community to provide for the country despite the global crisis of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the President said:

“Every Indian salutes our farmers, who have made our vast & populous country self-reliant in food-grains and dairy products. Despite adversities of nature, numerous other challenges & COVID-19 pandemic, our farmers sustained agricultural production. Nation is committed to welfare of the farmers”.

The president also appreciated the service of the armed forces and said, “From freezing cold at Siachen & Galwan valley in Ladakh with temperatures as low as -50 to -60°C to scorching heat in Jaisalmer with temperatures as high as 50°C – on land, in the skies & at the vast coastal areas – our warriors are vigilant every moment.”

A total of 32 tableaux — 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries and six from the defence arm — will be seen going down Rajpath this year. Among these, the tableaux of Ladakh –– the Union Territory that was created in 2019 after bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir –– will be included for the first time.

The contingent of 61 Cavalry will be led by a horse that has attended the parade for the last 18 years.