Erosion Of Hill Slopes Intensify Landslides In Arunachal

By Pratidin Bureau

Incessant rain in the last couple of days has created a flood-like situation in several places of the Tuting and Yiangkiong area in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh triggering landslides, disrupting the surface communication, and causing loss of properties.

Instability of hill slopes due to erosion and sudden downward movement of rainwater containing debris material are among the causes of the landslides.

In a road connecting Tuting and Yiangkiong, a Folkland JCB excavator’s belonging to Border Roads Organisation toppled off the road and fell 30 feet into a ditch. The excavator’s cabin was separated from the rest of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle has been severely injured.

Meanwhile, landslides have been also been reported to have eroded large sections about 100 metres of hills at National Highway 13 in Sirki between Pasighat and Paning of East Siang district.

Similarly, landslides occurred in Lower Siang district’s Likabali- Bachar road.

