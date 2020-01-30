European Parliament defers Vote Against CAA

The European Parliament has deferred voting on a resolution against India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), scheduled for Thursday, that two people familiar with the matter termed as a “diplomatic victory” for New Delhi.

According to reports, the Parliament was expected to vote on a final joint resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act, put forward by some 560 of its 751 members from five different groups, on grounds that it is discriminatory against Muslims and violates India’s international obligations.

The resolution also expressed concern over the National Register of Citizens- an exercise aimed at identifying illegal immigrants marking a dangerous shift in the way citizenship will be determined in India, thereby creating a large-scale crisis of statelessness and causing immense human suffering. It has been said that their perspective in this matter will be understood by all objective and fair-minded members. The CAA is an internal matter of India that has been adopted through a democratic process.

The move of European Parliament to vote on the resolution has been opposed by India, which had earlier said that as fellow democracies, the EU Parliament should not take actions that call into question the rights and authority of democratically elected legislatures in other regions of the world.

Although European Parliament resolutions do not affect the decisions of the European Council or European Commission, the timing of its passage could have been awkward given that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Brussels in March for an India-European Union summit.