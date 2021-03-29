Top StoriesWorld

‘Ever Given’ Ship Stuck In Suez Canal Now Freed

By Pratidin Bureau
The ‘Ever Given’ ship that was stuck in Suez Canal for over a week has now been freed. With the ship afloat, the busy waterway will once again be reopened.

According to a report, the 400-metre long ship was successfully re-floated at 4:30 am local time (0230 GMT) and was being secured, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services said on Twitter.

“The MV Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 04:30 lt 29/03/2021. She is being secured at the moment. More information about next steps will follow once they are known,” Inchcape tweeted.

However, media reports suggest that it was still unclear how soon the Suez Canal would be open for traffic even after the salvage crews were able to get the ship moving. More than 300 ships had been waiting to go through the canal which has caused a bottleneck in the vital trade artery connecting the Mediterranean to the Red Sea.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ship which was bound for Netherlands from China got stuck diagonally due to high winds, halting the traffic on the busiest route.

