Every citizen is a soldier: PM Modi

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited people of the nation in the fight against the novel Coronavirus. Addressing the people in his monthly programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said that India’s fight against the Coronavirus is “people-driven” and is being fought by the masses and the administration together.

“India’s fight against coronavirus is actually people-driven. This fight is being fought by the people and the administration together. Every citizen as a soldier is fighting this war,” Prime Minister Modi said during his monthly address.

He also said, “I am confident that in future, whenever there is a discussion regarding the pandemic there will be a reference to Indian’s people-driven fight against the infection.” The PM also mentioned that today’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is taking place “when we are in the midst of a war.”

