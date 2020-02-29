Everything you want to know about constituency delimitation?

What is Delimitation?

Delimitation literally means the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country to represent changes in population.

Why Delimitation?

To provide equal representation to equal segments of a population.

Fair division of geographical areas so that one political party doesn’t have an advantage over others in an election.

To follow the principle of “One Vote One Value”.

How delimitation is carried out?

Under Article 82, the Parliament enacts a Delimitation Act after every Census.

Under Article 170, States also get divided into territorial constituencies as per Delimitation Act after every Census.

Once the Act is in force, the Union government sets up a Delimitation Commission.

The first delimitation exercise was carried out by the President (with the help of the Election Commission) in 1950-51.

The Delimitation Commission Act was enacted in 1952.

Delimitation Commissions have been set up four times — 1952, 1963, 1973 and 2002 under the Acts of 1952, 1962, 1972 and 2002.

There was no delimitation after the 1981 and 1991 Censuses.

Delimitation Commission

The Delimitation Commission is appointed by the President of India and works in collaboration with the Election Commission of India.

Composition:

Retired Supreme Court judge

Chief Election Commissioner

Respective State Election Commissioners

Functions:

To determine the number and boundaries of constituencies to make the population of all constituencies nearly equal.

To identify seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, wherever their population is relatively large.

In case of difference of opinion among members of the Commission, the opinion of the majority prevails.

The Delimitation Commission in India is a high power body whose orders have the force of law and cannot be called in question before any court.

Current Position of Delimitation

In the 2009 General elections, 499 out of total 543 Parliamentary constituencies were newly delimited constituencies.

This affected the National Capital Region of Delhi, The Union Territory of Puducherry and all other states except J&K, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand Manipur and Nagaland.

What will happen now?

Delimitation will be done in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland

A Central notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice

What will happen in Assam

Boundaries of Assembly segments will change as per the census of 2001 Upper Assam will have slightly more constituencies at the cost of lower Assam. The overall number will remain the same. As there is no time for a Delimitation Commission to finish it before the 2021 Assembly election, the Election Commission of India may rearrange the Assembly boundaries of Assam for 2021 Assembly election which has to be ratified by the Delimitation Commission later.

Will there be more than 126 constituencies in Assam?

At this moment no. 2021 Assembly election will have 126 Assembly constituency. But later it may change as per the suggestion of the Delimitation Commission.