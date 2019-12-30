Top StoriesRegional

Evict illegal settlers in tribal belts and blocks: High Court

By Pratidin Bureau
The Gauhati High Court has ordered the state government to evict all non-tribal people possessing lands in the protected tribal belts/blocks of the State.

This order has been pronounced recently by a two-judge bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Barua in connection with a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) (78/2012).

The Court asked the deputy commissioners of a number of districts and the Principal Secretary of the BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council) to file their personal affidavits with regard to the action taken for removal of illegal encroachments from the protected areas by February 3, 2020.

The order has been issued to the deputy commissioners of Bongaigaon, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, besides the Principal Secretary of the BTC that has under it four districts – Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.

If appropriate steps are not taken to give effect to the order, the court may consider costs, which the officers responsible for causing delay in the process of the Court will have to cough up from their salaries.

