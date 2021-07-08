Eviction Drive At Guwahati’s BK Kakoty Road

An eviction drive was carried out on Wednesday in Guwahati’s B.K Kakoty road where around 50 street vendors and hawkers were evicted.

The drive was carried out by a team of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials led by Aditya Gogoi, ACS, Municipal Secretary along with 40 Municipal Corporation Police (MCP) personnel, an official release stated.

It was informed that these street vendors and hawkers were illegally encroaching the streets, footpaths, and pavements.

Mic announcements were made yesterday (Wednesday) warning them of the eviction drive, but there was no effect, and hence, the drive was conducted, the release stated.