BREAKING: Eviction Notice Issued To Nagaon & Cachar Paper Mill Employees

The employees of Nagaon Paper Mill (NPM) and Cachar Paper Mill (CPM) in Assam have been asked to vacate their accommodation/quarters within 15 days or will be faced with legal action, a notification by the liquidator informed on Friday.

“Since your employment with the Corporate debtor came to end with effect from 02.05.2019 or earlier due to superannuation/resignation/death or termination from the services of the Corporate debtor, your occupation of the accommodation/quarters occupied by you is unauthorised and you are required to vacate the same,” the notification by the liquidator of Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd, Kuldeep Verma, stated.

“The undersigned hereby calls upon all the noticees’ to vacate the accommodation/quarters occupied by them within 15 days of this notice….,” it added.

The notification further stated that failure to do so will result in legal action against the employees who refuse to comply.

The move was initiated to realise “maximum value” when selling the paper mill, hence, “it would be necessary for liquidator to get vacant possession” of land and buildings in the premises, it said.

The liquidated process started back in 2019 when the National Company Law Tribunal passed the liquidation order and confirmed the appointment of a liquidator for the paper mills.