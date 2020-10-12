Ex-AASU Leader Simanta Thakuria Condemns New Alliance

By Pratidin Bureau
Ex-AASU leader Simanta Thakuria, during a press meet on Monday, has opposed the political alliance of AASU-AJYCP saying that no discussions were held in regards to forming a new political outfit.

Thakuria, who resigned from AASU recently, has accused AASU President Deepank Nath of trying to run a dictatorship in the party and violating the constitution.

He also accused Nath of mentally torturing AASU chief advisor Sammujjal Bhattacharya and Bipul Rabha.

Furthermore, Nath alleged that AASU general secretary and President Deepank Nath used the CAA movement as a political tool.

AASU and AJYCP formed their political outfit ‘Asom Jatiya Parishad’ last month, guided by the slogan “Assam first, always and ever.”

