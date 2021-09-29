Ex Afghan Officials Announce Govt In Exile

In a fresh development, ex-officials of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, who left the country after the Taliban takeover, have announced an Afghan government in exile headed by the former Vice-President Amrullah Saleh.

Afghanistan is the only legitimate government of Afghanistan that is elected by the votes of people and no other government can replace a legitimate one, reported The Khaama Press News Agency, a statement released by the Afghan embassy in Swiss reads.

“After the escape of Ashraf Ghani and his rupture with the Afghan politics, his first vice-president (Amrullah Saleh) will be leading the country,” read the statement.

The statement further reads that Afghanistan has been occupied by external factors and based on the historic responsibility of the Afghan government after consultations with the elders of the country; they decided to announce government in exile.

Three powers of the government namely executive, judicial, and legislative will also be activated soon, it said

It also announced its support to the Panjshir resistance front- the anti-Taliban front led by Ahmad Masoud- and has added that all the embassies and consulates of Afghanistan will be functional as normal.

According to the Khaama Press News Agency, the statement is written and released by leaders of the previous government, political leaders, and other politicians but the name of none of these has been disclosed.

This comes at the backdrop of the Taliban announcing that they will temporarily adopt the Constitution from the era of Muhammad Zahir Shah which was ratified 57 years ago.